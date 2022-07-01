The murderers of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan named Mohammed Ghous and Mohammed Riyaz were presented at the Udaipur district Court session on Thursday. The two Islamists who disguised as customers to kill Kanhaiya Lal who was a tailor by profession were sent to 14-days of judicial custody by the Court.

According to the reports, the murderers seemed remorseless when they were produced before the magistrate. Reportedly, several furious lawyers on the premises of the Court protested against the duo and chased the Police vehicle which was carrying the assailants.

While the Court has sent Mohammed Ghous and Mohammed Riyaz to 14 days of judicial custody, lawyers in Udaipur have refused to represent the murderers. They stated that the act committed by the duo, in no way could be justified and that it was not normal.

“No lawyer would represent them. Their act is not normal, it’s an act of terrorism. They are trying to spread terror not just in society but to PM himself”, said Girija Shankar Mehta who is the President of the Udaipur Bar Association. The lawyers meanwhile have demanded the accused be hanged to death in the case.

Earlier, BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had slammed the Congress-led Rajasthan government and the state police for ignoring the FIR that was lodged by Kanhaiya Lal seeking protection. He said that the state of Rajasthan has become the hub of corruption and the one which boasts the spirits of the miscreants high. He added that the state was earlier known for peace and now it was being handed over to the miscreants. “The people of Rajasthan will never forgive the Gehlot government which works to protect the criminals”, he said.

As reported earlier, the family members of Kanhaiya Lal had also slammed the state government and had alleged that the government was not for Hindus, but Muslims. “Hindus are being killed every day but nobody listens to the Hindus. But, if anything happens to Muslims, even a little bit, the government will be standing for them”, a sister of Kanhaiya Lal had said.

However, CM Gehlot who met the family of the deceased earlier, said on Thursday that the whole country was shaken by what happened in Udaipur. “This is a heinous crime, with no forgiveness. Police did good work, and nabbed them quickly. It’s a matter of terror. NIA was called. Everyone is enraged. We’re appealing for peace to be maintained”, he was quoted.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered on June 29 by two radical Islamists named Riaz and Ghous Mohammed. The duo disguised as customers and entered the tailoring shop of the deceased. While Kanhaiya Lal was busy taking the cloth measurements, one of the accused attacked him with a long sharp knife. According to the post-mortem report, he was stabbed 26 times on his body from his neck to shoulder. Kanhaiya Lal was killed for uploading a social media post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.