Three Kerala police officers, who were under investigation for leaking confidential information to terror outfits from Munnar police station, have been transferred, Mathrubhumi reported on Friday. The 3 police officers were accused of leaking information from the computers at the police station to terrorist organisations.

Among the 3 officers in question, PV Aliyar and PS Riyas have been transferred to Ernakulam while Abdul Samad has been sent to Kottayam district.

Once the allegations of leaking sensitive information to terror outfits surfaced against the trio, the district police chief appointed Munnar DSP KR Manoj to look into the matter. Based on DSP KR Manoj’s report asking for a detailed probe against the officers, preliminary action to transfer them was taken.

The mobile phones of the trio have been confiscated and sent to the cyber cell for a detailed analysis.

Earlier, a Kerala cop was dismissed for leaking sensitive information of RSS and BJP leaders to SDPI

Late last year, Kerala Police had suspended its officer PK Anas who allegedly worked as a mole of radical political Islamic outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and leaked sensitive information including details of the RSS workers to SDPI.

SDPI is the political front of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India.

PK Anas is a Civil Police Officer from the Karimannoor police station. After his alleged connection with SDPI came to light, he was attached to Idukki district police headquarters. Anas was suspended later on following an internal probe of Kerala Police confirming he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with SDPI to share sensitive information, posing threat to the life of the individuals.

Anas was later on dismissed from service following a probe. According to intelligence reports, Anas PK allegedly leaked over 200 RSS and BJP workers’ personal information from a police database to SDPI.