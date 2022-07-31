A lawyer named Aseem Jaiswal from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh has received death threats after he had posted on social media in support of former Bhartiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. He received death threats in a voice message from a Pakistan number. Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation into the matter.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, Aseem Jaiswal in Khandwa had posted a message on social media supporting Nupur Sharma. The young lawyer has completed his studies in Indore. In his complaint filed in the Kotwali police station, he informed that on 26th July 2022, he received a voice message on WhatsApp. The phone number was from Pakistan (+923232247201). In this voice message, the lawyer was abused and death threats were also issued to him. He shared this incident with his friends on July 28.

Aseem Jaiswal also told the police that he had compared the Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and Nupur Sharma in his social media post presenting how there are different reactions when the same thing is said by two different persons. The police have started investigations into this case.

SP Vivek Singh has taken serious cognizance of this matter. CSP Poonamchand Yadav told, “The youth received threats through text and voice messages from a Pakistani mobile number. A case is registered against an unknown accused in this regard. The telephone agencies have also been informed accordingly. The police are constantly in contact with the youth to ensure his safety.”

There was a massive violent reaction to Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet Muhammad. Many people supporting Nupur Sharma in their social media posts received death threats. Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe in Amravati were brutally murdered by Islamists over such social media posts.