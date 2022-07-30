Saturday, July 30, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Mumbai won't be financial capital without Gujaratis and Rajasthanis': Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stokes...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Mumbai won’t be financial capital without Gujaratis and Rajasthanis’: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stokes controversy with his remarks, issues clarification later

Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that without the contribution of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Mumbai and Thane region could not become the financial capital of the country.

OpIndia Staff
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Governor Koshyari was addressing a program in Mumbai. (Image Source: Official Twitter handle of the Governor of Maharashtra @maha_governor)
36

Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is in the middle of a controversy that erupted after his statement in a program organized by the Rajasthani community in Mumbai on 29th July 2022. In this program, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said that without the contribution of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, Mumbai and Thane region could not become the financial capital of the country.

However, after criticism by many Marathi politicians, both in government and in opposition, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has issued an explanation from his Twitter handle in which he said that he did not mean to insult Marathis but he was rather talking about the contribution by the Gujarati and Rajasthani people in the development of the state.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the inauguration and naming ceremony of a chowk in the Andheri area of Mumbai named after Late Smt Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. After the inaugural program, he was addressing a program in which he said, “Sometimes I tell the people here in Maharashtra that if we remove Gujaratis and Rajasthanis from Maharashtra, especially from the Mumbai and Thane region, you will be left with no money. The state capital will no longer be known as the economic capital.”

This statement by the governor drew criticism from politicians representing various parties in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee member Sachin Sawant said in his tweet, “It is a serious concern that the governor of a state defames the people of the very state. Before Gujaratis and Rajasthanis we should give a farewell to him. During his tenure, we saw a lowered stature of the governor’s post and repeated insults to Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said in his tweet, “If you don’t know about the history of Maharashtra, then you don’t talk about it. People avoid speaking about you because the governor is a respectable post. But sentiments of the people of Maharashtra get hurt due to your statements. The people of Maharashtra have always kept their hearts and the land business-friendly. Isn’t it because of this, that people from other states come here to do their business? Will they get such an atmosphere anywhere else? Please don’t spoil things at the behest of someone else when there are elections to be held soon in the state. We are not too naive to understand the reason behind your this statement. For now, all we can tell you is that don’t provoke Marathi men.”

After this criticism, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an explanation in this matter from the official Twitter handle of the Governor of Maharashtra. He said, “Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve as governor in this land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Marathi men. That is why I tried to learn the Marathi language in a very short period of time. I had no intention of undermining Marathis in the statement I made at a Rajasthani community event yesterday. I spoke only about the contribution made by Gujarati and Rajasthani people to the business here.”

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari further said, “It was the Marathi people who worked hard and raised Maharashtra. That is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today. They are taking ahead the Marathi legacy not only in Maharashtra but also in India and around the world. Therefore, there is no question of underestimating the contribution of the Marathi people. But as always, my statement was distorted. The contribution of the hard work of the Marathi people in building the Maharashtra state is the highest. Recently, people have developed a habit to view everything with a short-sighted vision through a political lens. We have to change this. The appreciation of one community is never an insult to another.”

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari further said that political parties should not create any unnecessary controversy over it. He retreated that he can never disrespect the Marathi people because, though everyone holds his share in the development of this state housing many different castes and communities, the contribution of Marathi people is the highest among them all.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Punjab: Resignations follow after ’12th pass’ AAP Minister humiliates VC of university. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

AAP Govt in Punjab claims to have taken back 9,053 acres of encroached land, party had boasted about stopping similar anti-encroachment drives in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Germany: Muslim man who stabbed train passengers wanted to get rid of ‘non-Muslims’; media had billed him as ‘mentally ill’

Jinit Jain -

Kerala: Congress leader prevents hoisting of Indian Union Muslim League flag at UDF event, asks League leader to hoist it in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Professor TJ Joseph, whose right hand was chopped off by Islamists, wins Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for his autobiography

OpIndia Staff -

Sa*li, m*darch*d, bh*nch*d: Leaked audio clip of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut abusing, threatening Swapna Patker goes viral, police complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court finds enough evidence prima facie to prove Satyendar Jain and his aides used hawala funds to buy agricultural lands: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi govt to go back to old excise policy amidst allegations of corruption, undue benefit given to liquor mafia by Manish Sisodia: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

After Adhir Chowdhury creates a storm insulting the President, he proceeds to shift blame, target Smriti Irani for insulting Droupadi Murmu

OpIndia Staff -

After initial flip-flop, Bihar Govt seeks report on state-run schools in Muslim-dominated areas observing Friday off as BJP insists on uniformity

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,898FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com