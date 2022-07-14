The newly formed Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra reduced the prices of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 5 and Rs 3 respectively. The decision was taken in the second cabinet meeting of the state government held by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Revised petrol price in Mumbai – the capital city of Maharashtra will be Rs 106.35 while that of diesel will be Rs. 94.28.

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “Great relief to Maharashtrian & Marathi Manus! Happy to announce that the new Government under CM Eknathrao Shinde has decided to reduce Petrol & Diesel prices by ₹5/litre & ₹3/litre respectively.”

In a subsequent tweet, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “This is our step towards the appeal made by Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for the benefit to common citizens. The state will carry a burden of ₹6000 crores for this decision.”

On 22nd May 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the central government will bear the full cost of the Rs 8 per liter reduction on petrol and Rs 6 reduction on diesel. On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the central government will lower the central excise duty on petrol and diesel. This has eventually cut the retail price of petrol by Rs 9.5 and diesel by Rs 7. After this, many BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh reduced the VAT charged by the state governments which further lowered the fuel prices in those states.

Now, as Bharatiya Janata Party formed a government in Maharashtra in coalition with the Eknath Shinde group of Shiv Sena, the decision is taken in the second cabinet meeting on 14th July 2022. Informing about the other decision taken in the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO Maharashtra) tweeted, “Cabinet Meeting Decision taken in the meeting held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, are briefed as follows: 1. Decision to reduce rates by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 3 per litre on diesel. (Department of Finance) 2. Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 will be implemented in the state. (Urban Development Department)”

मंत्रिमंडळ बैठक निर्णय

गुरूवार दि. १४ जुलै २०२२ रोजीच्या बैठकीतील निर्णय संक्षिप्त स्वरूपात:



– पेट्रोलवर ५ रुपये आणि डिझेलवर ३ रुपये प्रति लिटर दर कमी करण्याचा निर्णय.

( वित्त विभाग)



– राज्यात “स्वच्छ महाराष्ट्र अभियान (नागरी) २.० अभियान” राबविण्यात येणार.

(नगर विकास विभाग) — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 14, 2022

CMO Maharashtra wrote in the next tweet, “3. AMRUT Mission 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) sponsored by the central government to be implemented in the state. (Urban Development Department) 4. Mayors of municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats will be directly elected by the people. (Urban Development Department)”

-केंद्र पुरस्कृत अमृत अभियान २.० (Atal Mission For Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation) राज्यात राबविणार

(नगर विकास विभाग)



– नगरपरिषदा व नगरपंचायतींच्या नगराध्यक्षांची निवडणूक थेट पद्धतीने घेणार

(नगर विकास विभाग) — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 14, 2022

Earlier today, the Shinde government also announced that all projects related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project have been cleared.