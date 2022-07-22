The Meerut police Thursday attached property worth Rs 1 crore belonging to a drug mafia in the district. The land that was seized, under the supervision of Vivek Yadav, the Additional Superintendent of Lalkurti police, belonged to the notorious drug dealer Haji Tasleem. It is located in the Macheran area in Meerut.

According to reports, the ASP used a microphone after the seizure to alert the neighbourhood’s residents about it.

The Meerut police took to Twitter on July 22, Friday, to share the information about the seizure.

With this seizure, the Uttar Pradesh police have now taken possession of Haji Tasleem’s properties estimated to be worth a total of approximately Rs 3 crore.

Prior to this, in May 2022, the Meerut police had seized the house of Haji Tasleem in Lisari Gate area. The property was seized under section 14 (a) of the Gangster Act. This seized property was also worth Rs 1 crore.

Lalkurti police station in charge Atar Singh had then said that the action was initiated after identifying the properties of Haji Tasleem who accumulated money through the illegal trade of drugs.

Notably, Haji Tasleem has more than 53 cases of drug smuggling registered against him in different police stations in Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, Haji Tasleem’s entire family has been involved in running the drugs racket for the last 30 years. They had been running the drug syndicate from the basement of their house located in the Maqbara Diggi locality, falling under the limits of the Railway Road police station area in Meerut. According to Meerut police, the family was dealing in banned substances like ganja, hashish, opium, smack, cocaine and heroin. Their network was spread in Meerut and the neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In August 2021, the Uttar Pradesh police nabbed Haji Tasleem and his entire family. On December 22 2022, the Uttar Pradesh police invoked the Gangster Act against Tasleem, his wife Naseem Bano, sons Shahwaj, Shadab and others. While Tasleem is in jail, some are out on bail while others are absconding and a probe is on against him.

UP Govt’s crackdown on notorious criminals

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has continued taking tough actions against criminals, gangsters, and mafia in the state. UP CM Yogi Adityanath after returning to power in March had first issued directives to the state administration to display zero-tolerance toward crime and criminals. He had asked the officials on April 8 to roll bulldozers against criminals and mafias and pull down all the illegal properties owned by them. However, he had asked the officials to stay away from the huts or shops of the poor. He had instructed the administration to have sensitivity toward the poor.

Until last year, illegal properties including movable and unmovable assets worth 1128 crores 23 lakhs 97 thousand 8 hundred and 46 rupees, belonging to at least 25 mafias including dreaded gangsters Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari have been confiscated by the UP govt under the stringent Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act in the span of one year and three months.

ADG Prashant Kumar further informed that between January 2020 and April 2021, 5,558 cases under the Gangster Act have been registered against at least 22,259 associates of these 25 notorious gangsters. Additionally, properties worth crores have been confiscated. The tough zero-tolerance approach of the Yogi Government has demoralized these gangsters and left them entirely paralyzed.