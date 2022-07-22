Saad Ansari, the Muslim teen who was arrested for extending support to ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and was recently released on bail, is traumatised and under depression, his family said. Ansari, a 19-year-old engineering student from Mumbai’s Bhiwandi, was released on bail on June 27.

Ansari’s family while speaking to India Today revealed that Saad Ansari is a depression patient and has suffered severe trauma after being assaulted and arrested for extending support to Nupur Sharma. The saga began when Ansari shared a post on Instagram in support of Sharma.

“I am not in support of any religion. I fucking hate them all. I am just scared to live in a world where you and your family can be killed just because you spoke something about a man who died many years ago. Grow up guys. Ditch the religions which spread terrorism in the world and be human being. It’s just that simple. I already know how much hate I will get from posting this and prepared to be misunderstood because you people are still kids,” he had written in the post.

Muslim fanatics threaten and assault Saad Ansari for his post supporting Nupur Sharma

On June 11, a frenzied Muslim mob reached the his residence and forced him to come out of his house to confront him over the social media post. The boy pleaded with folded hands but the crowd refused to relent. He was forced to read the Kalma (Islamic phrases). As he proceeded to recite the verses, a man slapped him on his face while others continued to threaten him with physical harm. Later he was arrested on June 12.

One of the persons close to Ansari’s family revealed on July 22 that Ansari had probably shared the Instagram post due to the overdose of the depression medicines. He also added that the family of the teen boy was also shattered by the sequence of events and that they needed time to fully recover.

However, Saad’s family said that they have complete trust in the law and order of the country and demanded punishment for the persons who assaulted Saad.

To note, the persons who slapped and abused Saad called themselves Ashiq-e-Rasool (Lovers of the Prophet). On June 20, Saad Ansari’s initial bail application was denied. His lawyer, Narayan Iyer, said to India Today TV that the college student was only expressing his opinions and was not encouraging violence or hurting religious sensitivities.

“He was rather addressing his own community. He said people should not indulge in violence like it was across the country when the Nupur Sharma issue broke out. He was merely stating his own personal views which our Constitution allows under Article 19. He is a devout Muslim, an animal and nature lover with no malice towards anyone,” Iyer was quoted.

Video of former Congress corporator organising a mob outside Saad’s house goes viral

Meanwhile, a video of Baba Bauddin, a former Congress corporator, has gone viral. Baba is accused of organising a mob outside Saad’s house. When challenged with the allegations by India Today TV, the former Congress corporator rejected them. “I am a Muslim first and then a public representative. I did go to his house to resolve the issue and we went to the police station to register an FIR. Case was made against me as well.I was questioned by the police for two days. I will only say that one cannot play with religion and sentiments of people,” he said.