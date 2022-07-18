The ex-BJP leader Naveen Jindal released video footage on Monday, July 18, to reiterate his claims that the police van stationed outside his house was attacked by extremists and the windows of the PCR van were broken.

रात 12:09- ये तीन संदिग्ध व्यक्ति PCR के पीछे कुछ देर रूकते है



12:15- छोटा हाथी दरवाजा खोलकर आता है और PCR के पास तेज रफ़्तार से काटता है दरवाजा PCR के पीछे टकराता है



12:16- मेरे घर से सिपाही बाहर आकर दाएँ-बाएँ देखता है फिर अंदर चला जाता है



12:28 फिर वही तीनों संदिग्ध आते है pic.twitter.com/hiP7uS0Isr — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) July 18, 2022

In his Tweet, he provided a precise timeline of how things unfolded on the night of the attack. He alleged that at around 12.09 am, three youths came and stood behind the PCR (Police Control Room) patrolling van for some time. After that, at around 12.15 am a speeding tempo approached the PCR van. The tempo deliberately rammed the PCR from behind with one of its open doors and sped off. Hearing the loud noise, the cops deployed in his house rushed out to check. They came back inside after not finding anyone outside. Minutes later, at around 12.28 am, the same three youths who were seen hovering around the PCR before the incident, came back. They checked the police van and left.

In his subsequent Tweet, the former BJP leader, who has been receiving threats over social media since his comments were made viral, wondered why only the police van was targetted out of the 60-70 vehicles that were parked in the lane. He further alleged that some police officers’ ineptness led to the Home Ministry being misinformed.

It may be recalled that after Jindal put out his Tweet yesterday (July 17) alleging that the PCR van standing outside his house was attacked, the Delhi police released a statement wherein they stated that the glass of the PCR van was shattered because of a spinning stone from a vehicle passing by and there was no such attack.

Some media channels are wrongly stating that thr hs been stone pelting at residence of Sh. @naveenjindalbjp.

Back glass of PCR Van outside his house broke due to a spinning stone from the wheel of a passing vehicle.

All are advised not to propagate false information. @PIB_India — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 17, 2022

Naveen Jindal, had, in fact, also written to the SHO of the Laxmi Nagar police station in Delhi on July 17, to inform them about the incident. In his letter, he reiterated the same claims he made on Twitter on July 17 and 18. He raised concerns about his and his family’s life being under severe threat. He stated that he has already submitted six complaints with sufficient evidence and urged the SHO to take appropriate and swift action in his case.

SS of the letter Naveen Jindal wrote to SHO after the PCR van incident

Notably, on Sunday (July 17), former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal Tweeted, “My family is under the constant instant threat from Islamic jihadists for a month now. I have written to the Delhi police on several occasions in the past month.”

Jindal further added, “A PCR (Police Control Room) patrolling van and a cop has been deployed outside my house. Yesterday night, jihadists broke the glass windows of the van and sent a message.”

He requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to take appropriate steps to ensure his safety and that of his family.

Along with national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal was expelled from the BJP due to a tweet that was allegedly disparaging the Prophet Muhammad. Since his comments went viral after being translated into Arabic, he has received threats via social media. Jindal has received multiple Direct Messages threatening to kill him as soon as he leaves the house.