On Sunday (July 17), former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal informed that a police van stationed outside his house was attacked by extremists and the windows of the PCR van were broken.

In a tweet, he said, “My family is under the constant instant threat from Islamic jihadists for a month now. I have written to the Delhi police on several occasions in the past month.”

Jindal further added, “A PCR (Police Control Room) patrolling van and a cop has been deployed outside my house. Yesterday night, jihadists broke the glass windows of the van and sent a message.”

मेरे परिवार की जान को इस्लामिक जिहादियो से ख़तरा है मैं एक माह मे @DelhiPolice को कई बार सबूत सहित लिखित मे दे चुका हूँ मेरे निवास पर एक PCR एक सिपाही के साथ तैनात है

रात मे जिहादियो ने PCR के शीशे तोड़कर संदेश दिया है@CPDelhi मेरी व मेरे परिवार की सुरक्षा का पुख़्ता प्रबंध करे pic.twitter.com/nEwGTN4TYA — Naveen Kumar Jindal 🇮🇳 (@naveenjindalbjp) July 17, 2022

The former BJP leader requested the Delhi Police Commissioner to take appropriate steps to ensure his safety and that of his family.

Naveen Jindal was removed from the saffron party over a tweet, along with national spokesperson Nupur Sharma, for making allegedly derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

He has been getting threats over social media since his comments were made viral after being translated into Arabic. Jindal had received several Direct Messages with threats that he would be murdered, the moment he steps out of the house. OpIndia has screenshots of some of those threats.

He had earlier appealed for security and said, “My family and I are under severe threat. We just sit and look at each other wondering if we will meet again. The government must initiate an investigation into this global conspiracy and also provide security so my family and I can be protected”.