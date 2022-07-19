A day after a group of female examinees, taking the NEET 2022 medical entrance exam in Kerala’s Kollam district, filed a complaint about being forced to remove their innerwear during the frisking procedure at the exam centre, the exam supervisor has dismissed the accusation.

According to reports, the exam centre’s superintendent has told the National Testing Agency that the complaint is “fictitious” and has been filed with “wrong intentions.”

The centre superintendent and the independent observer as well as the city coordinator, Kollam, told the exam conducting body that they “did not find any such incident happening in the centre”. All three have written letters to the NTA where they have denied the incident.

The letter written to NTA by the independent observer stated, “I have not directly observed anything like stripping of undergarments as alleged in the complaint.”

Similarly, the letter shot by the centre superintendent to NTA stated, “I was vigilant in the conduct of all procedures and in my knowledge no bad incident has taken place in the centre on the day of the exam. I think the complaint is fictional and with bad intentions.”

Moreover, the city coordinator in their letter to NTA said, “I was in contact with all 26 centres in Kollam city during the conduct of NEET 2022, No unturned incident happened in any of the centres. The complaint levelled by the parents seems to be with wrong intentions.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA), meanwhile, has also confirmed that no complaint has been filed with them in this regard. “On the receipt of the report, immediate comments of the Centre Superintendent and the Independent Observer as well as the City Coordinator, Kollam district were obtained. All three of them have inter alia, stated that they did not find any such incident happening in the centre. The candidate did take the examination,” said NTA in an official statement.

“No complaint or representation has been received by us. On basis of claims in media reports, an immediate report was sought from the centre superintendent and observer. They have informed that no such incident took place and the complaint is fictitious and has been filed with wrong intentions,” a senior NTA official privy to the case told the media.

Female students forced to remove undergarments at test centre during NEET exam in Kollam, Kerala

On July 18, approximately 100 female students in Kerala had to face severe embarrassment and humiliation on Sunday when they were forced to remove their undergarments before attempting the NEET 2022 medical entrance exam. Before entering the test centre, they were forced to remove their innerwear at the metal detection stage of the frisking procedure. The incident took place at an exam centre in Kollam. The facility, located in Kerala’s Marthoma Institute of Information Technology in Ayur Chadayamngalam

According to the aspirants, the undergarments were discovered piled together in boxes following the exams. Students stated that they had to endure psychological trauma just before taking the high-stakes exam. A complaint has been lodged by the parents with the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kottarakka, Kollam.

An enraged parent, whose daughter had to go through this nightmare at the centre in Ayoor, 60 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram, stated on Monday that what occurred was completely wrong and that he had no choice but to file a complaint.