Sunday, July 31, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: AAP Municipal Councillor Akbar Bholi killed in Malerkotla
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: AAP Municipal Councillor Akbar Bholi killed in Malerkotla

It is noteworthy that Bholi’s elder brother Mohammad Anwar was also killed by two assailants who came on motorbike. Mohammad Anwar was a Congress councillor and was killed in January 2020.

OpIndia Staff
AAP Councilor Akbar Bholi shot dead
AAP Councilor Akbar Bholi shot dead in Malerkotla, Punjab (Image: NewsroomReport)
3

On July 31, unknown assailants killed Aam Aadmi Party Municipal Councillor in Malerkotla. As per reports, AAP Councilor of Ward No 18 Akbar Bholi was heading towards the gym on Sunday morning when two assailants shot him dead.

It is noteworthy that Bholi’s elder brother Mohammad Anwar was also killed by two assailants who came on motorbike. Mohammad Anwar was a Congress councillor and was killed in January 2020. The reasons behind the murder of Akbar Bholi are unclear. The Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Akbar Ali had left the Congress party and joined Aam Aadmi Party just before Punjab Assembly Elections.

Law and order issue in Punjab

Since the Aam Aadmi Party government formed in Punjab, there have been persistent law and order issues in the state. On May 29, Congress leader and controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Moosa Village of district Mansa. On May 10, the Punjab Police Intelligence Office in Mohali was attacked by an RPG.

This is a developing story.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmalerkotla, akbar bholi,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,906FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com