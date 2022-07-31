Punjab: AAP Municipal Councillor Akbar Bholi killed in Malerkotla

On July 31, unknown assailants killed Aam Aadmi Party Municipal Councillor in Malerkotla. As per reports, AAP Councilor of Ward No 18 Akbar Bholi was heading towards the gym on Sunday morning when two assailants shot him dead.

It is noteworthy that Bholi’s elder brother Mohammad Anwar was also killed by two assailants who came on motorbike. Mohammad Anwar was a Congress councillor and was killed in January 2020. The reasons behind the murder of Akbar Bholi are unclear. The Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Akbar Ali had left the Congress party and joined Aam Aadmi Party just before Punjab Assembly Elections.

Law and order issue in Punjab

Since the Aam Aadmi Party government formed in Punjab, there have been persistent law and order issues in the state. On May 29, Congress leader and controversial singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Moosa Village of district Mansa. On May 10, the Punjab Police Intelligence Office in Mohali was attacked by an RPG.

