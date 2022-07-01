On 1st July 2022, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to BJP leader and Maharashtra’s new Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to congratulate him for forming a government with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. Raj Thackeray has also lauded Devendra Fadnavis for putting the party first before any personal aspirations.

Raj Thackeray shared this letter from his Twitter account. In this letter, Raj Thackeray wrote, “First of all, congratulations for accepting the responsibility as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It was thought that you would return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, but that could not be the case. Anyway…”

Raj Thackeray further wrote, “You have previously served as the Chief Minister of the state for five consecutive years. You have worked hard to bring in the present government and in spite of all this, you have put aside your interests and taken up the post of Deputy Chief Minister with the party in mind. You have shown through your actions that the party, the order of the party is greater than the aspirations of any person. Commitment to the party is the essence of your actions. This is something to be remembered forever by the office bearers and activists of all the political parties and organizations in the country and the state. Really congratulations to you!”

Raj Thackeray went on to admire Devendra Fadnavis on a personal level and further wrote in his letter to Devendra Fadnavis, “Now for you. I don’t go into whether this is a promotion or a demotion. In fact, nobody should think that way. But, I would like to tell you one thing. If one wishes to hit the target with a bow and arrow, the rope of the bow should be stretched backward. But, nobody calls it a retreat. A long political journey awaits you. One thing is for sure, you have proved your mettle before Maharashtra. I pray to Goddess Jagadamba that you get a chance to work harder for the betterment of the country. Congratulations once again!”

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis formed a coalition government in Maharashtra in which the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde have come together to form an alliance. Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister while Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. The government is yet to win a majority on the floor of the assembly house. The trust vote may take place after the speaker of the assembly is appointed.