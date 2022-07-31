A lot of high-octane drama has happened on Twitter over the upcoming visit of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi to Asia. It all started after a report by CNN about Pelosi’s visit to Asia, where she was scheduled to make stops at various US allies in the region, including Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. However, there were talks of her possible visit to Taiwan as well, but China had issued a strong warning against it.

Quoting CNN’s tweet about Pelosi’s visit, Chinese Propagandist Commentator with the state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin said, “If US fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is an invasion. The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making the tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down,” on Twitter. The tweet was later deleted by Twitter, stating it was against its Terms of Services.

Now-deleted tweet by Hu Xijin. Source: Twitter/_thegoldenAK47

Xijin, in another tweet, threatened Taiwan and said, “If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are an accomplice. The mainland will definitely carry out severe punishment actions on Taiwan at the same time. The unbearable consequences will fall on Tsai authorities.”

Source: Twitter

In a follow-up tweet, Xijin said sarcastically, “Where is Pelosi now? Does anybody know? Some said that she will be going to Taiwan by a submarine instead, and others said that she has sneaked into Taiwan disguised as someone else, is that the case?”

Source: Twitter

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Biden administration to provide full support to Pelosi if she wanted to visit Taiwan. He said, “CCP-mouthpiece The Global Times threatens Pelosi’s plane will be shot down if she visits Taiwan. President Biden must give full support to this visit. Don’t be weak and cave to the demands of petty warmongers and dictators in Beijing. Support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.”

Source: Twitter

He added, “The Biden administration caving to the CCP would display very dangerous weakness. We are no one’s satellite state. This is a matter between two sovereign Nations – America and Taiwan.”

Source: Twitter

Quoting Pompeo, Xijin called him a coward and said, “In January last year, it was reported that you were going to visit Taiwan in the last days before leaving office, but you did not dare to go in the end. Now you are inciting Pelosi to do things you wouldn’t dare to do as secretary of state. You are sinister.”

Source: Twitter

Taiwan is among the major points of conflict between the US and China. Following the threat issued by the Chinese President Xi Jinping over the call to President Biden, the National Security Officials had reportedly worked to convince Pelosi against her trip to Taiwan.

In recent times, Vice President Kamala Harris also signalled a possible visit to Asia. Though she did not mention Taiwan, there were speculations that VP Harris might want to add Taiwan to her itinerary. China has repeatedly emphasised that Taiwan is part of One-China propaganda, a claim that the US has shown extreme opposition to.

On Friday (July 29), while speaking on Pelosi’s visit to Asia and if she might visit Taiwan, a White House national security spokesperson said the US government had observed there was no evidence of possible Chinese military action against Taiwan. Though the US has no diplomatic ties with Taiwan, it is reportedly bound by the law to provide the means to defend itself. It is noteworthy that there is a large US military presence in the Asia-Pacific region, including around the South China Sea.