In the shocking case of the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, the two murderers along with their two associates were produced before a special NIA Court in Jaipur today. Following the hearing, the court has sent these four accused to NIA custody till July 12. After the hearing, when the accused were brought out by the police, angry people gathered outside along with the lawyers beat up the four of them.

The lawyers present on the premises also raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Murdabad’ and ‘hang the accused’. They also asked the state police to shoot the accused in an encounter. The police managed to rescue the four accused by quickly shoving them inside a police van and then driving away.

Earlier, when the Court sent Mohammed Ghous and Mohammed Riyaz to 14 days of judicial custody, lawyers in Udaipur refused to represent the murderers. They stated that the act committed by the duo, in no way could be justified and that it was not normal.

The two accused who carried out the beheading of a Udaipur tailor over a social media post, Riyaz and Ghaus Mohammad, along with their two accomplices Asif and Mohsin were present in the NIA court today. NIA had asked for 2 weeks of custody of the accused and have got their remand till the 12th of July.

The brutal beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur for expressing support for Nupur Sharma

Two Muslim men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur murdered a Hindu man, Kanhaiya Lal, on Tuesday afternoon over his post in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The two men entered the tailor’s shop as customers and grabbed to behead him with a knife.

The incident took place near the Bhoot Mahal on Maldas Street in Udaipur. The victim who is a tailor and proprietor of Supreme tailors was killed in broad daylight amidst the hustle-bustle on the adjoining road. The Udaipur Police rushed to the scene after the enraged merchants in the surrounding area complained of the inhumane incident.

The case has since been taken over by National Investigation Agency (NIA) which is investigating the larger conspiracy behind the brutal murder.