Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Uttar Pradesh: After 27 persons in auto, 7 people caught riding a bike for eating ice cream, video viral

The man riding the bike said he was taking the children for an ice cream treat and he had no other vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh: Man rides 6 children to eat ice-cream on a single motorbike, video viral
Image Source- Dainik Jagran
The Uttar Pradesh Police was left stunned after it intercepted a man riding with six children on his two-wheeler bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Aurraiya district. The man was travelling on his two-wheeler bike and had made six children of different ages sit on it, two in front and four behind him on his bike. Neither the rider nor any of the children had helmets on.

The Police handed him a challan and warned him against repeating this mistake.

According to the reports, the man riding a motorbike with six children was intercepted by the police. When asked by the Police, the man said that he wanted to take the children to eat ice cream and that he had no other vehicle to incorporate all at a time. The man was not even wearing a helmet.

The Police handed him a challan and slammed him for putting the lives of children at risk. The officers also warned him to wear a helmet and asked him not to repeat the same mistake. Reports mention that the bike is registered in the name of Mobina Bano of Kanpur Dehat, as per a report by Bharat Samachar. The incident took place when the Police Officers were conducting a traffic awareness program in the Homeganj Bazar near Auraiya Kotwali.

A similar bizarre incident was reported yesterday when an autorickshaw in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur was found carrying 27 passengers in his vehicle. The autorickshaw typically seats six people, but when it was halted by the Police, at least 27 people, including elderly and young passengers, were crammed inside, in addition to the driver. The footage was captured by a bystander who shared it on social media to make it viral. The over-speeding autorickshaw was stopped near the Bindki Kotwali area of Fatehpur. The vehicle has been seized.

