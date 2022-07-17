In a bizarre incident, a farmer has lodged a complaint against Hindu God Indra seeking action against him for lack of rain in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh. It is notable that Indra is considered the God of rain in Hinduism.

As per reports, a farmer named Sumit Kumar Yadav submitted the complaint against the heavenly God at a Sampurna Samadhan Divas that was observed on 16th July 2022. After receiving the complaint, the Tahsildar forwarded it to the District Magistrate for necessary action.

Sampurna Samadhan Divas – Total Solution Day – was observed in the Gonda district on Saturday. At this event, the farmer named Sumit Kumar Yadav wrote a complaint to the Tahsildar of Colonelganj asking for action against Lord Indra as it did not rain well for the last so many months in the area. Sumit Kumar Yadav lives in the Katra Bazar block which falls under the Kaudiya police station area in the Jhala village in the Colonelganj Tahsil of the Gonda district.

In his complaint (complaint number 684 as seen in the picture) lodged against Lord Indra regarding scarce rains and droughts in the area, Sumit Kumar Yadav wrote, “With this complaint, the complainant hereby wishes to bring this to the notice of honorable officers that it has not rained for the last so many months. People are in great trouble because of the droughts. This situation has caused adverse effects on animals and agriculture. The women and children in families are facing great difficulties due to this. Therefore, we request you to take proper action in this case and oblige.”

The Tahsildar has apparently forwarded this letter to the DM’s office for further action. The complaint letter has the official seal of the Tahsildar and a remark that reads ‘forwarded for next action’. As the letter went viral, it was being discussed in the locality that either the Tahsildar was overstressed in his work or he is so careless that he did not even read the complaint properly before forwarding it to the higher authorities.

In the complaint, Sumit Kumar Yadav named “Indra Devata (Bhagwanji)” as the party against whom the complaint has been submitted. Upon receiving this complaint, the tahsildar forwarded the same to the higher authorities. The complaint has the ‘agrasarit’ stamp on it, which means forwarded. It also has the signature and the stamp of the Tahsildar.

After the copy of the complaint viral on social media, the district authorities have taken up the matter, and have assured a probe. DM Dr. Ujjwal Kumar said that the district administration has taken the matter seriously. He said that the case has been handed over to CRO Jay Yadav for investigation. Yadav will be reaching Colonelganj for the probe.

However, the Tahsildar has denied any knowledge about any such complaint. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Tahsildar Narsinh Narayan Varma was shocked when he was asked about this viral complaint letter. He said, “No such matter came to me. The seal seen on that complaint letter is a duplicate seal. The complaints received in the Sampurna Samadhan Divas are nominated to respective departments and these complaints are never forwarded to any other offices. So, this whole thing looks concocted. This is being investigated.”

As the Tahsildar has denied knowledge of the complaint, it is being speculated that the complaint was received and forwarded without reading it.