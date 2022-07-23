14 years after the split, two warring factions of the Islamic organisation Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) have decided to join hands to fight ‘rising communalism’ and mythical ‘discrimination’ against Muslims in India.

As per reports, the Working Committee of the organisation held a 2-day meeting that concluded on Friday (July 22). It was decided that the faction led by Maulana Arshad Madani would be reunited with the faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani.

Reportedly, the merger would be facilitated after State Presidents, General Secretaries, special invitees and Working Committee members submit their resignation to JUH President Maulana Mahmood Madani.

It must be mentioned that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind was split in 2008 after the Working Committee raised objections about Maulana Mahmood Madani’s conduct of operations. A new faction of the Islamic outfit was created under the leadership of Maulana Arshad Madani.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind blames BJP for rising communalism in India

In a statement, JUH informed, “After long deliberations, it was unanimously approved that the Working Committee of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appreciates the recent reconciliation process of the organisation and agrees to take forward the process of reconciliation.”

It further added, “To advance this process, the WC authorised the president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani to continue the process of reconciliation in accordance with Jamiat’s constitution.”

The Islamic organisation pinned the blame on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its members for fanning religious fanaticism and insulting religious leaders (indirect reference to the Nupur Sharma case).

“Considering this, the meeting specifically requests the government of India to immediately stop the series of anti-communal riots and derogatory behaviour and implement effective legislation in the light of Supreme Court directives to prevent violence. Also, the atmosphere of trust between the majority and the minority should be restored,’’ it concluded.

it must be mentioned that the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind is the largest Islamic organisation in India and boasts of 1.5 crore followers.

JUH raises Gyanvapi issue, passes resolution against UCC

On May 28 this year, the Islamic outfit Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind organised a mega gathering of 5000 Muslim organisations to discuss the raging issues of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), disputes surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque and Qutub Minar.

During the 2-day event, Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui threatened that the claim over the Gyanvapi mosque could lead to the creation of another Pakistan.

Farooqui, who serves as the media-in-charge of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind, warned, “Hatred is being propelled against Muslims in the country. Pakistan was created the last time there was a tirade of this sort against the Muslims. I don’t understand what exactly these people want.”

A resolution was passed against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with the claim that the enactment of UCC would prevent the observance of personal laws.

“This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution. No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits,” the resolution stated.