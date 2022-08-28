On August 28, using controlled demolition, the Supertech Twin Towers named Ceyane and Apex in Noida were demolished at around 2:30 PM. The preparations for the demolition were going on for seven months, including one month of planning and six months of onsite preparations. The demolition was executed using 3700 KGs of explosives, and it was carried out by two companies named Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, a South African company that holds expertise in such demolitions.

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Two minutes before the demolition, the final clearance signal was given. As the final countdown began, there was silence for a few seconds followed by multiple blasts. The building was brought down in just 9 seconds. A large cloud of dust took over the area immediately after the demolition. The dust cloud will take a few hours to get cleared. As per reports, the residents of the nearby towers have been asked not to return to their homes before 7 PM today.

At 6 PM, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions will hold a press conference and provide detail of the demolition and the after-effects. As of now, no reports have emerged of any damage to nearby buildings but it is anyway too soon to make any statement.

#WATCH | 3,700kgs of explosives bring down Noida Supertech twin towers after years long legal battle over violation of construction laws pic.twitter.com/pPNKB7WVD4 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The total cost of the demolition was around 20 crores. The water sprinklers were activated within minutes of the demolition to settle the dust as soon as possible and reduce its impact on the neighbouring areas.

As a result of the demolition, over 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste have been produced. While 50,000-55,000 tones out of them will be used to fill the site, the rest will be processed by a construction plant. The NOIDA officials said the rubble from the demolition site would be cleared in 3 months. The demolition was carried out following an order by the Supreme Court of India that was passed last year.