In a shocking incident, a Hindu girl from Bangladesh was abducted and killed by a person who later posted her picture on Facebook declaring that she was dead. The deceased girl has been identified as Anuradha Sen who belonged to the minority community in Nalitabari Upazila of Sherpur, Bangladesh.

The girl who was kidnapped earlier was killed by the accused and her picture was posted on her Facebook account by the accused. The caption attached to the post read, “There is no need to find her. She is dead.” The accused is suspected to be Bari Mehdi who had earlier made threatening calls to Anuradha’s brother.

According to the reports, the victim had just given her 10th board exams this year from Bankura High School. She was kidnapped by the miscreant who pretended to be calling from her school to provide government funds for her further studies.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday, July 25 when the accused called Anuradha’s mother and asked her to send her to the school to collect the funds. The person on the phone call said that the funds were being provided by the government for some special students and Anuradha was one of those.

The family of the girl later came to know that the person had trapped the girl and had kidnapped her by falsely calling her to the school. The father of the victim girl went to the school and tried to search for her but to no avail. Later he filed a police complaint at Nalitabari police station.

Meanwhile, the girl’s brother revealed that he had received a similar phone call from a person named Bari Mehdi a few days ago. The person on the other side talked about Anuradha. He said that he had met the girl on Facebook and claimed that he had developed a love affair with her.

“I met your sister on Facebook. Then we became close. Your sister talked a lot with my mother. Now I heard that your sister has a relationship with someone else. It’s not going well. This is not good,” Bari Mehdi said to Anuradha’s brother on phone.

The brother also confirmed to the Police that the call that he had received that day and the call received by his mother asking her to send Anuradha to school for funds had been made from the same number. From the reports, it is suspected that the accused murdered the girl over suspicion of her relationship with some other person. The investigations in the case are underway and the police are verifying the claims.