Vikram Sampath fact-checks actress who accused Veer Savarkar of rape

On Monday (August 22), historian Vikram Sampath slammed actress Mona Ambegaonkar after she claimed that freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was convicted of rape.

In a tweet, the ‘CID’ actress claimed that Savarkar confessed to attempted rape and served 4 months in jail. “Savarkar’s first conviction, was for the attempted rape of Margaret Lawrence, in 1908. He confessed to the crime and was sentenced to 4 months in jail,” she alleged.

“This ‘sanskari’ low criminal, is the Sangh Parivar’s role model today. No wonder most of them are rapists. #BilkisBetrayed,” Mona Ambegaonkar further stated.

Screengrab of the tweet by Mona Ambedgaonkar

When social media users sought evidence to back her outrageous claims, the actress began searching for sources on social media.

She tried to solicit answers from a Facebook user, who had made similar claims 3 years ago. “Do you have a link/news report/proof for this claim?” the actress inquired in desperation.

Screengrab of the Facebook comment by Mona Ambedgaonkar

Meanwhile, OpIndia reached out to Vikram Sampath, author of a 2-part detailed book series on Veer Savarkar’s life.

He pointed out, “Fake news completely. No British records or the case files running into thousands of pages on the Nasik Murder case & conspiracy case has any mention of such an incident.”

“Figments of vile imagination,” the historian concluded while tagging Veer Savarkar’s grandson Rajit Savarkar.

Screengrab of the tweet by Vikram Sampath

Mona Ambegaonkar is an Indian actress best known for her work in the television and film industries in Hindu and Marathi languages. She is known for her roles in films like Mangal Pandey, Mardaani and the television serial CID.

Apart from her roles in the industry, Mona is also “famous” for the “activism” she does on and off social media. On social media, her personality is more bent toward being an abusive and hateful troll who continues to spew venom on anyone and everyone who is against her line of thoughts, apart from being a habitual fake news peddler.

She is known for hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, practising Hindus, RSS and others.