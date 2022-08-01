On Sunday (July 31), the Madhya Pradesh police arrested the primary accused in the violence orchestrated by Islamists during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as 30-year-old Shamiullah Khan. After evading the law enforcement authorities for over 112 days, Shamiullah was nabbed from the border of the Khargone-Dhar district on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Besides his involvement in the Ram Navami violence, Shamiullah is wanted for abduction, attempt to murder and attacks on government officials. He also had a bounty of ₹10,000 on his head for masterminding large-scale arson attacks during Ram Navami processions on April 10.

Reportedly, Shamiullah Khan has now been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). He has been moved to a jail in Indore. While speaking about the development, SP (Khargone) Dharnaveer Singh said, “He has been arrested in connection with the NSA warrant issued against him and has been sent to jail.”

“The Khargone police will seek his police remand and grill him in connection with the April 10 arson and violence case registered against him as well as his possible linkages to other cases pertaining to the Ram Navami communal violence,” he added.

On April 10, a Ram Navami procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone had to be abandoned midway after it came under a volley of stones. Several vehicles were set on fire.

The cops resorted to firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured (including 6 police personnel). Even the Superintendent of Police (Khargone) had sustained bullet injuries. Keeping in mind the volatile law and order situation, a curfew was imposed in the area.

In the aftermath of the curfew, residents of Khargone city have been asked to only step out of their houses in case of a medical emergency. The district collector has warned against posting objectionable messages on social media, which could further aggravate the law and order situation.

All examinations in the city, which were to be conducted on Monday (April 11), have been postponed until further notice. DIG ( Nimar Range) Tilak Singh remarked, “The situation has been under control after 2 am today and no complaint has been received. Police patrolling is on. A search operation was carried out and more than 70 people have so far been rounded up.”