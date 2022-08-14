On Saturday (Augsut 13), film critic Taran Adarsh slammed the naysayers who have been falsely claiming that calls for the boycott of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ movie have not worked.

STOP being in denial about #Boycott calls *not* affecting film biz… The fact is, these #Boycott calls *HAVE* made a dent and impacted the #BO numbers of #LaalSinghChaddha specifically… Face it! pic.twitter.com/YjsH1gGet1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha tanks at the box office

Due to Aamir Khan’s previously troublesome utterances, Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been mired in controversy. The film’s opening weekend box office was dismal, as demands for a boycott appear to have worked against it.

The first day collection of the movie is reported to be the lowest opening that an Aamir Khan movie has seen in the past 13 years. According to Bollywood pundits, an Aamir Khan movie should have ideally had an opening of Rs 30 crores.

In the worst-case scenario, it should not have had an opening day collection of less than Rs 20 crores, however, the audience seems to have shunned the movie completely.Amidst the boycott calls for the film Aamir Khan himself indicated that he was apologetic.

Even the likes of Kareena Kapoor, who earlier treated her audience with disdain, also pleaded with the audience to not boycott the movie. “They should not boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir,” she had pleaded.

However, all such appeals seem to have fallen on deaf ears. The audience is reluctant in buying the victim card anymore.