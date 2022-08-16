With an eye on improving their electoral prospects in Gujarat ahead of the state’s assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday posted a video depicting ‘Gujarati youths’ discontent with the BJP.’ Netizens, on the other hand, were quick to raise doubts over the youth’s grievances. They pointed out how the frustrated youth in the AAP video is a professional actor who often flaunts his wealth online.

On Tuesday, the AAP Party shared a video, which was captioned, “This is the level of Frustration of Gujarat’s Youth against BJP. Youth says – @ArvindKejriwal is their last HOPE!”. In the 1.49-minute video, a ‘frustrated’ youth is heard telling Arvind Kejriwal, how in the last 12 years, the BJP government has done little for the development of the state. He rued how the BJP government, in the last 14 years has not been able to change a transmitter in his village.

He also complained in front of Kejriwal about the BJP government’s inability to open schools in the state for the past eight years. He also argued that there has been no growth in Gujarat in the last several years under the BJP administration and urged Kejriwal to take the reigns of the state in his hand and fight for the betterment of Gujarat’s youth.

“We need people like you, sir…do something…we’re pleading with folded hands,” said the young man, who introduced himself as Shahbaz Khan, a humble inhabitant of Dora village in Amod Taluka in Gujarat’s Bharuch District.

The youth further added that the people who have gathered there have not been paid, as is typical of the BJP, instead, they have been sitting there for hours in order to catch a glimpse of their leader Kejriwal.

He concluded his dramatic monologue by claiming that he is aware that he will be fired as a result of his speech and that he cares only about the country, said the youth.

As soon as the Aam Aadmi Party shared the video, Netizens started digging out details about this particular ‘frustrated’ youth. One social media user shared Shahbaz Khan’s Instagram bio where he identifies himself as an ‘actor’.

Interestingly, his Instagram profile shows he is a professional actor. His Instagram bio, in fact, reads “Shahbaz Khan, video creator, My passion acting Actor.” He has also shared a link to his Youtube channel in his Instagram bio. As can be seen, Shahbaz Khan has 259 followers on Instagram and has to date posted as many as 623 posts.

Another social media user shared a video wherein this ‘humble’ youth could be seen driving an expensive car on the streets of Gujarat. “Gujarat ke gareeb log bhi car lekar ghoom rahe phir kis baat ki dikkat hai isko,” tweeted @delhichatter, which roughly translates to “If the poor youth of Gujarat are also roaming around in cars, then what is his issue”.

Another user going by the handle @BeingPolitical1 said that people should enjoy the entertainment being provided by ‘Lavanasur’, a moniker Arvind Kejriwal got after the Wikipedia page of the list of Chief Ministers of Delhi was vandalised last year.

Another video provided by Twitter user @nanditathhakur shows the ‘poor’ and ‘humble’ Shahbaz Khan laying in between bundles of currency notes.

Though a new player in Gujarat’s electoral politics, Arvind Kejriwal has interestingly been trying every trick up his sleeve to take on the BJP on their strongest turf in Gujarat. Last week, the Aam Aadmi Party chief announced cash for women in Gujarat should his party be elected to power.

Publicity stunts are not new to Arvind Kejriwal. It may be recalled that during the election campaigning in Punjab, Kejriwal went on an auto ride and then went for dinner at the ‘auto driver’s home’ because the auto driver out of his whim decided to change routes. Though eventually, it turned out that the said auto driver was an AAP worker.