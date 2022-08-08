Rajasthan: Three die, and several injured in a stampede at Shri Khatushyam Mandir in Sikar

On August 8, at least three women died, and several other devotees were injured in a stampede that happened in Shri Khatushyam Mandir at Sikar, Rajasthan. The incident took place at around 5 AM at the entrance door of the temple.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022

Reports suggest thousands of devotees visited the temple for the monthly Ekadashi fair. They had been standing outside the temple since last night. As soon as the gates were opened, a stampede-like situation took place, resulting in the death of three women. Out of the injured devotees, the condition of three is reportedly serious. All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

One of the devotees who lost her life has been identified as Shanti Devi. The other two deceased were yet to be identified. Among the injured, 40-year-old Manohar was referred to Jaipur Hospital owing to serious injuries. One more injured was referred to Jaipur while the remaining were being treated in Sikar hospitals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The death of three women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam ji’s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss, and may the departed soul rest in peace.”

भगदड़ में घायल हुए श्रद्धालुओं के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2022

He further wished for speedy recovery of the injured.