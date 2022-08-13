Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID for the second time in two months. Party leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted this information on 13th August 2022. Sonia Gandhi had earlier tested positive for COVID on 2nd June 2022, 6 days prior to the date when she was supposed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Sonia Gandhi was summoned to answer the agency regarding the National Herald scam in which she is one of the main accused along with her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others.

Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol.



आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol.” Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were summoned by the ED on 1st June 2022 and were asked to appear for questioning on 8th June. Immediately after the summons was issued, Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID for the first time on 2nd June 2022.

Rahul Gandhi, however, appeared before the probe agency but the Congress party held protests across the country when the interrogation was going on. Earlier in April 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the National Herald case.

On 11th July 2022, the Enforcement Directorate asked Congress president Sonia Gandhi to depose before it on July 21 in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald case. She was questioned on July 21, 26, and 28. During all this time, Congress workers across the country staged violent protests in various cities. Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi blamed the late Congress leader Motilal Vora for the financial irregularities in this case.

In the recent development in the National Herald Case, the Enforcement Directorate sealed the National Herald office in New Delhi and instructed that the premises not be opened without prior permission. The action came on 3rd August 2022, that is, a day after the ED conducted raids at 12 locations linked to Congress mouthpiece National Herald in connection with a money laundering case. Herald House is the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family. ED also sealed the Young Indian’s office on 4th August 2022.

Now as the ED’s action against the Gandhi scions has picked up pace in this case, Sonia Gandhi has again mysteriously caught the COVID infection on 13th August 2022.