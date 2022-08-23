The Maharajganj Police of Uttar Pradesh Monday arrested Mubarak Ali, a youth who threatened to blow up the famous Gorakhnath temple in the city. The accused had reportedly made a fake Facebook ID in his friend’s name and posted a threat message to blast the Gorakhnath temple with a bomb.

The Maharajganj police said on Monday (22 August 2022) that Ali had created the Facebook ID while using a SIM in his friend Basalat Ali’s name and making the controversial post. He did it after Basalat asked him to return the money he had loaned him.

फर्जी facebook id बनाकर गोरखनाथ मंदिर को बम धमाके से उड़ानें की धमकी देने वाला एक अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार कब्जे से घटना में प्रयुक्त ०२ मोबाइल बरामद करते हुए थाना कोतवाली में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक करवाई करते हुए चालान मा० न्यायालय किया गया। pic.twitter.com/JeGKje8Z2Y — MAHARAJGANJ POLICE (@maharajganjpol) August 22, 2022

A joint team of Cyber Cell and the local police probing the matter arrested Mubarak Ali on Monday and recovered two mobile phones from Ali.

Speaking about the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said that a week ago the accused had posted a message on Facebook threatening to blow up the Gorakhnath temple with a bomb. He also made objectionable comments on Hindu gods and goddesses through the fake Facebook account.

फर्जी facebook id बनाकर गोरखनाथ मंदिर को बम धमाके से उड़ानें की धमकी देने वाला एक अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार ।

थाना कोतवाली में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही किया गया।

प्रकरण के संबंध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक महराजगंज द्वारा दी गई बाइट 👇 pic.twitter.com/wqpoaAPh1X — MAHARAJGANJ POLICE (@maharajganjpol) August 22, 2022

A joint team of the Cyber Cell and the Kotwali police investigated the case and arrested Mubarak Ali, a Matihania resident.

According to media reports, Mubarak Ali had borrowed Rs 40,000 from his friend Basalat Ali, a resident of Kota Mukundpur village under the Kotwali police station limit. Soon, Basalat Ali started asking him to return the money. Mubarak Ali did not want to return the money so he hatched a conspiracy to implicate Basalat Ali. He took a SIM in the name of Basalat Ali and made a fake Facebook ID and posted the threat message to implicate him in a police case, but he was caught in the investigation.