Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Updated:

YouTube channel run by Wasim, Nazim and Zayn mocks Goddess Radha, Moradabad police take cognizance after outrage

The part of the controversial video that has gone viral has been removed from the originally uploaded video after it went viral

OpIndia Staff
Video of YouTube channel Round2Hell mocking Hindu Goddess goes viral
Zayn, Nazim, and Wasim. (Image: The Asian Age)
3

A video clip has gone viral over the internet in which content creators from a Youtube channel Round2Hell can be seen making fun of Hindu Goddess Radha. The video has garnered widespread attention prompting police to take action against the owners of the channel. The channel is maintained and run by three youths namely Wasim Ahmad, Nazim Ahmed and Zayn Saifi.

In the video, it can be seen that vulgar words are used for the Hindu Goddess Radha. Several social media users reacted to the video seeking action against the trio running the channel. On Twitter, user Mayank Singh wrote, “It can be clearly seen in the video that round2hell @YouTube is being abused by our channel named Shri Krishna ji and Radha Rani ji, it is an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a community @[email protected]@[email protected] please take cognizance and take appropriate action. please please.”

To which, the Twitter handle of the Moradabad Police replied that the Police station in-charge of Pakbara has been directed for necessary action. Further details on the action taken by the police are awaited.

The viral video clip is actually part of a long video uploaded on the YouTube channel Round2Hell some 4 years ago. As of now, the part of the controversial video that has gone viral has been removed from the originally uploaded video. The YouTube video can be seen here.

According to fandom.com, the channel’s administrators Zayn, Nazim, and Wasim were all born in Pakwara, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The channel was founded around 2015. The channel now has roughly 27 million subscribers.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

