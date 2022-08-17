Video of YouTube channel Round2Hell mocking Hindu Goddess goes viral

A video clip has gone viral over the internet in which content creators from a Youtube channel Round2Hell can be seen making fun of Hindu Goddess Radha. The video has garnered widespread attention prompting police to take action against the owners of the channel. The channel is maintained and run by three youths namely Wasim Ahmad, Nazim Ahmed and Zayn Saifi.

In the video, it can be seen that vulgar words are used for the Hindu Goddess Radha. Several social media users reacted to the video seeking action against the trio running the channel. On Twitter, user Mayank Singh wrote, “It can be clearly seen in the video that round2hell @YouTube is being abused by our channel named Shri Krishna ji and Radha Rani ji, it is an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a community @[email protected]@[email protected] please take cognizance and take appropriate action. please please.”

To which, the Twitter handle of the Moradabad Police replied that the Police station in-charge of Pakbara has been directed for necessary action. Further details on the action taken by the police are awaited.

आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु थाना प्रभारी पाकबड़ा को निर्देशित किया गया है। — MORADABAD POLICE (@moradabadpolice) August 16, 2022

The viral video clip is actually part of a long video uploaded on the YouTube channel Round2Hell some 4 years ago. As of now, the part of the controversial video that has gone viral has been removed from the originally uploaded video. The YouTube video can be seen here.

According to fandom.com, the channel’s administrators Zayn, Nazim, and Wasim were all born in Pakwara, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The channel was founded around 2015. The channel now has roughly 27 million subscribers.