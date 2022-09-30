Tuesday, September 20, 2022
HomePolitics30 retired cops write to the President over Arvind Kejriwal's misbehaviour with police officer,...
News Reports
Updated:

30 retired cops write to the President over Arvind Kejriwal’s misbehaviour with police officer, say he is tarnishing police image to portray himself as a martyr

The letter was written following Kejriwal's interaction with a Gujarat Police Officer deputed for his security.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of using Gujarat Police for his own political benefits (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
7

As many as 30 former police officers of the Indian Police Service have written a letter to the Indian President over the boorish behaviour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The letter was written following Kejriwal’s interaction with a Gujarat Police Officer deputed for his security. In their letter, the former officers said that Arvind Kejriwal made certain distasteful and inconsiderate remarks.

Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of attempts to score political points at the cost of Gujarat Police by this group of former officers, who cited his recent run-in with security men over his auto ride in Ahmedabad as the reason for their letter.

On September 12, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal was seen arguing with the Ahmedabad Police over his security. The video was shared by AAP’s official account that attracted criticism as netizens accused him of using unparliamentarily language for the officers on duty.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been living in Gujarat these days despite being the chief minister of Delhi, had accepted a dinner invitation by an auto driver in the exact same manner he had done in Punjab before Assembly Elections. Kejriwal wanted to go to the auto driver’s house in his auto with two other AAP Gujarat leaders but the Ahmedabad Police urged him to avoid travelling in an Auto for security reasons. This was the moment Kejriwal got ‘irked’ and lashed out at the Police officers.

In their letter, the former police officials stated, “By stating that the police officials of Gujarat are a black spot on the security provided by the State, Mr. Kejriwal sought to gain public validation and praise albeit at the expense of the police forces.”

The letter also called out Arvind Kejriwal’s double-game by stating that once the election campaign is over, he is quick to seek police protection. It said, “It is noteworthy that soon after campaigning concludes, Mr. Kejriwal in a completely conflicting stance is quick to cite “threat perception” and allege that the police forces of the country do not offer him sufficient protection.”

The letter also called out Arvind Kejriwal for trying to portray himself as a political martyr at the cost of the reputation of Gujarat Police who were just trying to protect him.

With the Gujarat elections still a good 2 months away, people are expecting more such dramas from Arvind Kejriwal as he looks to replace Congress as the main opposition in the state of Gujarat.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArvind Kejriwal Police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ threat to Organiser journalist: Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair provides cover fire to Islamists murdering in the name of blasphemy

Amit Kelkar -
Even as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogans symbolise the threat posed by Islamists, Mohammed Zubair has sought to downplay them.
Media

Financial fraud accused WaPo columnist mocks a Hindu man being shamed for consuming milk by a vegan ‘activist’

OpIndia Staff -
Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub on Tuesday mocked a Hindu man who was being shamed by a seemingly vegan 'activist' in London for consuming cow's milk, especially because his religious beliefs consider cow holy.

RSS worker Sreenivasan’s murder in Kerala: PFI leader Aboobaker arrested, 26 others nabbed so far

DPS MMS Scandal: India’s first MMS scandal where a video of 2 students was sold online

‘Hijab distinguishes Muslim women from others so molesters can spare them’: Lawyer for hijabs in school had cited Quranic verse, old tweet surfaces

Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board now claims historic Chandrashekhar Azad park in Prayagraj: Report

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,112FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com