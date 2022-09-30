As many as 30 former police officers of the Indian Police Service have written a letter to the Indian President over the boorish behaviour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The letter was written following Kejriwal’s interaction with a Gujarat Police Officer deputed for his security. In their letter, the former officers said that Arvind Kejriwal made certain distasteful and inconsiderate remarks.

Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of attempts to score political points at the cost of Gujarat Police by this group of former officers, who cited his recent run-in with security men over his auto ride in Ahmedabad as the reason for their letter.

Kejriwal's gross misbehavior with a Police officer in Gujarat; Former DGPs write letter to President requesting her to intervene as Head of State and Counsel him https://t.co/fLwAh7wx2Z pic.twitter.com/B4jKAQAoGf — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 20, 2022

On September 12, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convener, Arvind Kejriwal was seen arguing with the Ahmedabad Police over his security. The video was shared by AAP’s official account that attracted criticism as netizens accused him of using unparliamentarily language for the officers on duty.

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been living in Gujarat these days despite being the chief minister of Delhi, had accepted a dinner invitation by an auto driver in the exact same manner he had done in Punjab before Assembly Elections. Kejriwal wanted to go to the auto driver’s house in his auto with two other AAP Gujarat leaders but the Ahmedabad Police urged him to avoid travelling in an Auto for security reasons. This was the moment Kejriwal got ‘irked’ and lashed out at the Police officers.

In their letter, the former police officials stated, “By stating that the police officials of Gujarat are a black spot on the security provided by the State, Mr. Kejriwal sought to gain public validation and praise albeit at the expense of the police forces.”

The letter also called out Arvind Kejriwal’s double-game by stating that once the election campaign is over, he is quick to seek police protection. It said, “It is noteworthy that soon after campaigning concludes, Mr. Kejriwal in a completely conflicting stance is quick to cite “threat perception” and allege that the police forces of the country do not offer him sufficient protection.”

The letter also called out Arvind Kejriwal for trying to portray himself as a political martyr at the cost of the reputation of Gujarat Police who were just trying to protect him.

With the Gujarat elections still a good 2 months away, people are expecting more such dramas from Arvind Kejriwal as he looks to replace Congress as the main opposition in the state of Gujarat.