On Thursday, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed her party workers from Birbhum district to “give a heroic welcome” to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal who has been arrested in a cattle-smuggling case.

“Keshto (Anubrata) is unwell. Every election, they restrict his movement in the hopes of improving their chances. They will fail if they believe that these tactics will help them get even two seats in Parliament. Those who have come from Birbhum should battle three times more until Keshto returns. When he gets out of jail, give him a hero’s welcome. “He deserves it,” Mamata stated during a special TMC meeting here.

“They believe that by arresting certain powerful leaders, district and block-level workers will be intimidated, giving the BJP a chance to win.” A lion that is injured is more dangerous. The BJP and central agencies should step up their attacks, but nothing has been established. Every conflict will be met with another fight. ‘ghaas kaatle aaro baare,’ I tell you (if you cut grass, it grows more). Similarly, the more you use ED-CBI scissors on us, the bigger we’ll get,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Asansol Court rejects Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea

Anubrata Mondal, Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Bahubali’ leader, has been denied bail yet again. His custody has been extended for 14 days, and his next hearing is scheduled for September 21. “If Anubrata Mandal is granted bail, it will be impossible to conduct the inquiry properly,” CBI counsel Kalicharan Mishra argued in court. Birbhum district lawyer Anupam Adhya and lawyer Malay Mukhopadhyay appeared in the Asansol court for Anubrata and requested bail, which was denied.

Mamata Banerjee rants over ‘media vultures’ for always attacking TMC leaders

To dispel rumours of internal party trouble, the TMC supremo stated that there was no conflict within the party or between old and young leaders. “There are a few nice journalists, but many of them are vultures waiting to attack us.” They refuse to see the positive and continue to defame us. They try numerous methods to cause a schism among us. They occasionally report on disagreements between MPs Satabdi Roy and Anubrata Mondal. They even mention a schism between Abhishek Banerjee and me. They don’t realize that we can never be divided. Lies will never become truth. You tell source-based stories about money, jewellery, and valuables being confiscated from various locations, but has anything been proven yet? ”

Anubrata Mondal and his many ‘achievements’

On 11 August, The CBI arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in relation to the cattle smuggling case, although this is not the first time the TMC leader has been charged. In truth, Mamata Banerjee’s close assistant has come under fire from the public in a number of previous instances.

He is known for making divisive statements and has threatened the police and incited TMC cadres to ‘hurl bombs’ at them on multiple occasions.

Mondal is also accused of sheltering a large number of goons under his patronage. He is also said to be involved in illegal enterprises such as sand mining, stone quarrying, and cattle smuggling in the Birbhum area.

He has also threatened opposition leaders with violence. During the 2018 Panchayat elections, Mondal informed the press, “When the opposition leaders go to file their nominations, the development would stand by the wayside,” implying that his goons would be waiting for the candidates.

Birbhum Massacre

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in June this year as part of its investigation into episodes of violence in West Bengal following assembly elections last year.

The CBI questioned him in connection with the killing of one Gaurav Banerjee in the Birbhum district after the assembly elections in 2021. “The CBI questioned him about his role in the crime,” according to sources.

The TMC leader was also suspected of being complicit in the Birbhum atrocity in West Bengal, in which nine people were burnt to death.