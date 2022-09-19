Two days after protests broke out in Chandigarh University over a student allegedly filming her hostel mates changing clothes and taking showers, two videos have been found in the mobiles of the accused that will now be sent for a forensic probe. One video is that of the accused girl while the other one is of some other girl, ANI quoted the accused’s lawyer Sandeep Sharma as confirming to the media.

Chandigarh University issue | All 3 have been sent on 7-day police remand. Their mobiles will be sent for forensic probe. 2 videos have been found. One is of the accused girl & other is of some other girl. A boy was blackmailing the girl: Sandeep Sharma, Advocate of the accused https://t.co/xJyBqY9ycV pic.twitter.com/0nC6nwD2zj — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Notably, the Mohali Police and the Chandigarh university had maintained that the accused girl shared videos only of herself, and they did not find videos of any other girl on her mobile in the preliminary investigation.

Meanwhile, all the three arrested accused, which include two men and one female student from the college itself, have been sent to 7-day police remand. Additionally, Chandigarh University officials have suspended two hostel wardens, including one who can be seen in the video that was allegedly leaked.

On September 18, the third accused in the Chandigarh University Video Leak case was detained from Shimla. The 31-year-old man was the second accused held by the Police from Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, the accused female student of the University and a 23-year-old man from Shimla were arrested by the Police.

Meanwhile, on the intervening night of September 18 and September 19, the Chandigarh University students ended their protests after Police and University administration assured to fulfill their demands. The students had been protesting over the alleged video leak case where a female student at the University allegedly sent nude videos of other female students to a man in Shimla.

The Chandigarh University video leak case

On September 18, it was reported that a girl student of Chandigarh University allegedly sent a nude video of around 60 female students to a man in Shimla. Reports further suggested around eight female students attempted suicide, and one of them died. However, Mohali Police and later University Administration released multiple statements refuting the claims. They said that the accused sent her videos only to the person, and no other girls’ videos were sent or found on the recovered devices. They also refuted the claims that girls committed suicide and said no one had died. A couple of girls fainted during the demonstrations and were rushed to the hospital.

Chandigarh University is a private university based in Mohali, Punjab, about 20 kms from Chandigarh, the state capital of Punjab and Haryana.