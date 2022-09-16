Saturday, September 17, 2022
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘He asked his family to destroy his devices if he is arrested’: Delhi Police opposes Md Zubair’s plea to return seized gadgets

The police stated, "Mohd. Zubair had remained non-cooperative during the investigation. He also disclosed that he has asked his family to dispose of his equipment including his mobile phone and laptop in case he is arrested/apprehended by police,”  

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police opposes plea to quash cases against Mohammed Zubair, says devices under investigation: Details
Mohammed Zubair
On Friday (September 16), the Delhi police opposed the petition of AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair wherein he sought the return of devices and documents seized by the cops during the investigation of the case against him.

As per reports, the Delhi police argued that the seized items are being analysed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini and that Zubair can approach the lower court for their release after the competition of the analysis.

It further added that attempts are underway to recover and analyse data from the devices seized by the cops from the Bengaluru residence of AltNews co-founder. The cops pointed out that Zubair’s 2018 tweet was sufficient to incite hatred among people, resulting in a disturbance to peace and tranquillity in society.

In its affidavit, the Delhi police said, “That, during Police Custody remand, one laptop, two invoices and one hard disk have been recovered from the residence (Bangalore) of accused Mohd Zubair on the basis of disclosure statement which is admissible under Section 27 of Indian Evidence Act, which is to be looked upon at the time of trial.”

“Quashing/ setting aside PC orders by Ld. CMM/ Patiala House Court will make the recovery inadmissible,” it continued. Earlier on July 27 this year, the Delhi High Court had sought the reply of the police about returning of seized items to Mohammed Zubair.

The background of the case

On 13 June 2022, Twitter user ‘The Hawk Eye’ (@thehawkeye) shared a collage of past tweets and posts by Mohammed Zubair, mocking Hindu Gods and beliefs. The development came days after India witnessed violent protests over the alleged insult of Prophet Muhammad.

In one of the tweets shared by The Hawk Eye, Zubair was seen mocking Shivling and comparing it with the top view of the Vatican City. He said the post comparing Shivling with the Vatican City inspired him to come up with a parody Facebook page ‘Unofficial: Subramanian Swamy’ in 2014.

Apparently, one of the posts on the Facebook page ‘Unofficial Mohammed Zubair‘ mocked Arun Govil and took a dig at Lord Ram, suggesting that ISRO must consult the actor for his knowledge about rocketry.

Another post showed an aeroplane under the water with the caption: “Breaking: Underwater Pushpak Vimana used by Raavan 5000 years found in the Indian Ocean.” Besides ridiculing Hindu Gods, Zubair has also poked fun at Hindu beliefs and took a dig at Sanskrit.

As his Hinduphobic posts started getting traction,the AltNews co-founder quietly pulled down his Facebook page. On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police over his old tweets, insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. He was arrested under Section 153 and 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Additional IPC Sections, including 295A, 201, and 120B of the IPC, as well as Section 35 of the FCRA Act, were invoked against him as the case proceeded. Mohammed Zubair filed a petition with the Supreme Court, seeking dismissal of the six FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

The plea filed by him challenged the FIRs recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and two in Hathras. and the formation of the SIT by the Uttar Pradesh Police. He was later granted bail by the Supreme Court of India.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

