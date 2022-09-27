From the USA to UP, Hindus are awakening: Of hope and caution because the task for our generation is cut out

On 10th March 2022, we prepared ourselves for the worst outcome of the UP assembly elections. All media trends and internet chatter indicated a very narrow win or even a defeat for the BJP in UP. It would be an eternal nightmare for Hindus like us who had celebrated the experiment of a Hindu Sanyasi leading the Hindus politically out of a morass created by the Leftist-Congress-Jehadi cabal in the past seven decades.

Yogi Adityanath embodied not just the spiritual prowess of Hindu Dharma but also gave hope to the depressed Hindu Samaj that the traditional Mathas of Hindus could rise to fight their existential wars when the need arose.

The defeat of Yogi Adityanath would not be a mere electoral setback. It would mean a civilisational loss for Hindus from which recovery would be at least arduous, if not impossible.

It would also mean that the average Hindu had become so depleted in intellect and his ‘Shatru-Bodha’ or enemy consciousness, that he was ready to forsake his own safety and prosperity and bring in the Samajwadi Party which had unleashed a dance of death for Hindus in its previous tenure.

And then as results started pouring in, the adrenaline started settling down and we heaved a sigh of relief by the time all the results were in, announcing a comfortable win for BJP under Yogi Adityanath.

Few months after this election, a book titled, Maharanas: A thousand year war for Dharma was released by the Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi .

Amit Shah talked of the Hindu Samaj rising up to rewrite its glorious history.

Then the book tour of the Maharanas through Bharat and the US was undertaken by the writer to a very attentive Hindu Samaj in Bharat and the US, which rejoiced in the glory and valour of its ancestors and was ready to unshackle itself from the chains of the mental slavery which had been thrust upon it by the Leftist-Jehadi cabal.

From Bhilai to Bhagyanagar to Bengaluru, from Kashi to Karnawati, from New Delhi to New Jersey, and from the East Coast of the US to the West Coast, the sense of awakening and the will to rise to the civilizational challenge is surely taking shape in the Hindu consciousness.

What is the cause of this awakening? How has this spell of doom, cast over unsuspecting Hindus been losing its grip? What is the single reason that a critical mass of Hindus is rising up and noticing the evil game being played around them in the name of coexistence and secularism?

It is the advent of the internet. Social Media has made it possible for a small but significant group of awakened Hindus to broadcast the truth to every Hindu on this globe.

While we were analyzing the UP results of March 2022, the only reasonable deduction for this win was a Hindu consolidation against a looming Jihadi apparatus about to take over the state. All atrocity literature maligning Yogi Adityanath on spurious issues, all fake projections and forecasts were defeated by one path-breaking event: the Hindu consolidation in favour of the BJP under Yogi.

All castes of Hindus in the Uttar Pradesh shed their pettiness and ignored the calls of their myopic caste leaders to Rally around him on a singular issue: Hindu survival.

This is a tectonic shift in the Hindu consciousness of the day.

What brought this shift?

The hard and courageous work of Hindu thought leaders like Pushpendra Kulshrestha, Sanjay Dixit, Tufail Chaturvedi, Neeraj Atri, Madhu Kishwar, and the likes of them is bearing fruit as Hindus are waking out of sloth and indifferences with each passing day.

The videos of these modern sages managed to reach the most remote villages in UP helping educate the average Hindu on the street. The stoat dance of Leftists-Islamists is very gradually losing its charm for Hindus as the reality of Sufism, the Dargahs, Shero-Shayari, Bollywood, and Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb is being revealed.

The biggest culprits of this treacherous game still remain the Hindu Dharmacharyas and Mathadheeshas who are either dumb or complicit in their complete silence on the unleashing of terror and mayhem by Islamists. The complete lack of ‘Poorva-Paksha’ on the civilisational attack on Hinduism is the singular reason for the infantilisation of the Hindu mind. The average Hindu is just a beast of burden who raises a family, collects his EMIs and pays the taxes while a group of lampoons sits on its haunches and enjoys the fruits of the labour of Hindus. This evil group also beheads and rapes Hindus periodically to cripple us with fear as lawmakers and enforcers watch this anarchy helplessly.

On top of this, the Hindu leadership has the gall to preach to Hindus to not only keep on dancing to this song of death but also keep indulging this group of criminals in day-to-day civic life. The climax of the great masterpiece ‘Godfather’ has a very significant lesson for Hindus if we pay attention to it.

Don Corleone on his death bed gives parting advice to his son Michael. Corleone’s family was at war with the Tattanglia family. Don tells Michael that whosoever brings the peace proposal with the Tattanglias to you is a traitor. After Don’s demise, Tessio brings that proposal to Michael. Michael eliminates him.

When an entire society raises its children on hatred of Hindus and justifies the murder and rape of Hindus in its theology, any Hindu religious or political leader who talks of peace is only playing the role that Tessio played in The Godfather. Peace is a contract between two equals, where mutually assured destruction is the only deterrent from violence. The only other contract is that of master and slave.

Hindu leadership has been pushing the Hindu Samaj to slavery by talking peace with a bunch of rapists and murderers.

Although the comforting whispers of lies of the Leftists reverberating the entire globe still manage to confuse a large mass of Hindus, there is a section of Hindus who are ready to walk out of their comfort zone and take notice of the dangerous trends revealing around us. How else can it be explained that in spite of all their tools to break the Hindu unity, Hindus of UP consolidated by defying caste and voted as Hindus to defeat a Sharia-compliant political dispensation?

The unprecedented interest evoked by The Book, ‘Maharanas: A Thousand Year War for Dharma’ is a glaring example of the thirst of the Hindu Samaj to hear the truth of their glorious ancestors who kept them Hindu in spite of 1400 years of incessant attacks by Islamic invaders. The innate leaning of the Hindu samaj is to stand up and fight for what is right, what is Dharma. Hindu Samaj finds it unbelievable that our forefathers remained slaves and yet were able to protect Dharma. This dilemma is sorted out to an extent by the book Maharanas which chronicles the unrelenting opposition to Islamic invaders by one Sisodiya family of Mewar in Rajasthan. The writer toured 15 different cities across the US and everywhere hundreds of Hindus listen to The Saga of these great Maharanas glued to their chairs for 2 hours and sometimes more.

They cried and laughed in ecstasy and pride as the saga of unimaginable fortitude was revealed to them.

It was a feeling of finding a missing piece in the Aatma of Hindu Dharma where every Hindu wanted to believe that we were never slaves, we were never overrun by a group of bandits masquerading as a religion.

Similar books like ‘Unbreaking India‘ by Shri Sanjay Dixit, ‘Brainwashed Republic’ by Shri Neeraj Atri, and the phenomenal works of modern-day Maharishi Shri Rajiv Malhotra are gradually turning the tide of the narrative war by breaking India forces towards Dharma.

So the lies of Panchmakkars (Mullah, Marxist, Missionary, Macaulayputras and Media) are being exposed each day. There is little doubt now that the lowest point for Hindu Samaj in this clash of survival with Abrahamics is behind us. The point which gave birth to legal sanction to pulverise the Hindu Samaj through unconstitutional laws like the places of religious worship act, the minority commissions, the waqf board act, the PCTV bill and the malicious Sachar Committee recommendations.

The point where the prime minister of this besieged nation said publicly that the first right over the resources of Bharat lies with Muslims.

The point where a non elected Natinal Advisory Council (NAC) dictated the Indian state to legislate blatantly anti Hindu laws.

The point where Breaking India forces openly pitched one caste of Hindus against another and reaped the windfall benefits.

The point where not even one Hindu or Sikh of Pakistan was granted citizenship by Indian government between 2004-14.

The point where the whole idea of the Indian nation state was shaken so vehemently that it would be impossible to repair it.

Hindu Samaj is well beyond that point. From here on, only recovery can happen.

It is almost a miracle how Hindus have managed to survive this pillage of their civic life, history, economics and social security. Maybe Mahadev wishes for Hindus to survive because, without Hindu Dharma, this globe will auto-destruct.

Now we have entered a very decisive and interesting phase of the clash of Hindu Dharma with BI forces .

With news portals being forced to telecast a balanced view of events, Hindu legal activists actively engaging in judicial remedies, Hindu thought leaders churning new ideas to expose the darkness of the Left and the beauty of Hindu Dharma, a significant number of Hindus walking out of the lies of ‘ Sarvadharma Vadapaav’, the world is at a cusp of a revolution.

The greatest and the oldest way of life, that has withstood all assaults of time, deceit and bigotry is rising from its ashes to fight for its rightful place in the world order.

This isn’t to say that all is hunky dory for Hindus and we have arrived. That is certainly far from the truth. All this churning of Hindu thought means is that the work of Hindy awakening is yielding results and it needs to be scaled up.

During his visit to the US, the writer witnessed the legitimate anxiety of immigrant Hindus about the hybrid culture to which their children were exposed. It was very heartening to see how NRI Hindus have kept the Dharma and culture alive in their next generation. But the Hindu Samaj is under a lot of pressure. The Hindu child is consumed by the Leftist lie machine the moment he is out of the shadow of his parents.

Hence more Hindu philosophy needs to be aired to occupy the academic and social space of the world. The beauty of the Upanishads and the wisdom of the Geeta need to be taken to the global street so that the dark philosophies pale out automatically.

The task for Hindus of our generation is cut out .

1. We must continue pushing the Hindu agenda aggressively.

It is crucial to convert confused Hindus to proud Sanatanis and also to tell the world about the beauty of the Hindu way of life. The issues of Hindus globally are more or less the same. The threat of conversion by Abrahamic cults and the threat of deracination by the left. We have to align with each other globally and fight both.

2. The temples have to be reclaimed. They have to become the nerve centres of Hindu awakening. While Kirtans and pravachans help bind the ordinary Hindu to Dharmic traditions, we also need temples to be congregational centres for Hindu leaders to meet weekly or fortnightly to brainstorm on Hindu issues. These congregations can be entirely non-political but no one can stop us from debating issues of the Hindu Samaj.

3. Every awakened Hindu should take out time and coach himself on one issue of Hindu survival. It could be Love Jihad, Legal activism, Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka, documentation of atrocities against Hindus or any issue close to his or her heart.

4. Do not judge fellow Hindus for inaction and indifference. They are all coached by the same stinking mindset of the left that controls our schools and colleges. Treat a fellow Hindu with love and compassion. Be calm in telling the truth. Sooner or later, few will join.

6. Every human being is born a leftist. Everyone who has graduated to the right side has laboured against the propaganda and his inertia for the status quo. Only 1% of mankind has that talent and willpower, and that much is enough. It takes only a few good men to save civilisations. Our job is to find those men and align in a loose coalition.

7. Congregate. Gather every week or fortnight in the nearby temple or park and form a bond with the Hindus of the neighbourhood. When the murdering hordes descend on our homes and temples, we must be ready to face them collectively. As they say in Hindi ‘ You don’t start digging a well when the house is on fire ‘. Start congregating now.

8. Preserve the institution of the family. Preserve it at all costs. Family is the strongest cushion against the traumas of life. Family is the only unit that nourishes our Atma with the love and care needed to make productive citizens of a stable society. Leftists know this and hence are destroying families. We need to fight back.

9. Lastly, this is an economic war of survival. Even though it is being played out there on the streets, the moving force is money. The Abrahamics are able to wreak havoc because of their collective money. Hindus have to have this collective funding platform to take on the well-oiled, well-funded killing machines. That platform is Dharmansh. Each country must have a local Dharmansh unit funded by a small amount of monthly donation given by every Hindu to fund the Hindus on the ground. The links for the Dharmansh foundation in India, ( DFI ) are given at the end of the article. A small amount of money from a large base of Hindus will do the trick. Rich Hindus funding poor Hindus will fortify Hindu Samaj against the conversion mafias working ceaselessly to reduce our numbers. Bright, committed Hindu boys and girls need to be on the payrolls of Dharmansh foundations globally to articulate and defend the Hindu point of view.

For too long , the Hindu Samaj has been brutalised by the Leftists and Jehadis without an iota of opposition.

The confused Hindu leadership will keep on parroting deceptions like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, but it is our neck on the line here. It is our fight and we have to fight it for our children.

The Hindu resistance has only begun.

The resurgence of Hindu dharma is critical if this world has to survive the madness unleashed by brain dead masses of religious bigots.

Our forefathers fought the evil barbarians from deserts with bare hands to pass on a safer and saner world to us.

It is our turn now to do our but you save Hindu Dharma and pass it on to our children.

It is better to live one day with honour instead of a hundred years as a slave.

The left and conversion mafias will settle for nothing less than our slavery.

Now it’s upto us not to yield to this assault on human dignity.

Of 100 Crore Hindus inhabiting this globe , all we need is 1%.

That is one Crore Hindus.

Just imagine the clout of one Crore Dharmic Hindus aligned globally.

Imagine the collective political and economic power of this one Crore Dharmic Samaj.

Can our enemies even conceive of Leicesters, Birminghams , Kanhaiyas, Nupurs, or Sar Tan se juda threats if one Crore Hindus are standing up to their evil?

To stand against Adharma is the purest of Karma.

To stand against Adharma is the only tribute we can give to the great Maharanas and all our valiant forefathers who kept fighting for 1400 years.

To stand against Adharma is real manhood.

To stand against Adharma is the surest path to Moksha in this Kaliyuga.

(The author is the Director of Dharmansh Foundation)