Ahmedabad’s Naroda Patiya saw some of the most horrific scenes unfold during the 2002 riots that took place in Gujarat after a train returning from Ayodhya was set on fire by Islamist mob in Godhra on 27 February. 59 people were burnt alive. What followed were some of the worst communal riots. Hundreds lost their lives, families were destroyed.

One such family was of Shashikant. Naroda Patiya resident Shashikant had saved lives of at least 17 Muslims amid the riots. This, when as a Hindu, his shop was also looted and burned down. He chose humanity over anger. But Abdul Sattar, an autorickshaw driver and one Shabana Bano falsely implicated him in a crime he never committed, because of which he was in jail for over 15 years.

Shashikant alias Tinniyo was mistaken for another man of same name, Tinniyo, who was actually involved in the crime. The real culprit is since missing. His parents have confessed to being involved in the alleged crime but also admitted that they kept quiet back then fearing arrest of their son. Because of which, Shashikant spent 15 years in jail for a crime he never committed.

A report by Sunday Guardian states that soon after the riots, Shashikant was taken to police station for identification parade and then released. He was then arrested a second time followed by another round of identification parade. Shashikant was yet again released. However, soon after he was arrested a third time. All this took place within just one and a half month of Godhra carnage.

Abdul Sattar, who was present during the first two rounds of identification parade, did not identify Shashikant. Out of nowhere, during the third round of identification parade, Abdul named Shashikant as accused. Shashikant came home and narrated the ordeal to his father, Yuvaraj Gambhir, a police constable himself. He told his colleagues that his son was being framed by Sattar because of personal dispute. Sattar used to beat up his wife, had number of police complaints in his name and was often called out by Shashikant. This irked Sattar who felt Shashikant was ‘interfering’ in his family affairs. Sattar had vowed to ‘fix’ Shashikant.

Shashikant saved lives of Muslim labourers during 2002 riots

When riots broke out, Shashikant and his wife Manglaben reached out to their Muslim neighbours and helped them and even offered groceries from their kirana store. However, days later, a rioting mob burned down their store out of revenge. And then Shashikant was arrested. The family faced social boycott.

When things got worse, the family went to a friend’s place in Bhopal. They then took refuge in a village in Maharashtra, Sunday Guardian reported. However, media reports ran headlines that ‘mastermind’ of Naroda Patiya, Shashikant, had run away. Matters reached Supreme Court. He was soon put behind bars.

The family’s woes, on the other hand, mounted. They were constantly subjected to taunting and humiliation. No one came forward to help them financially, no neighbours, no relatives. His father’s colleagues would mostly avoided him. One day, he got a celebral stroke and collapsed. He was paralysed waist down.

When he was out on parole, despite staying at home, his bail was cancelled. Turns out, their neighbour who went to police to say that Shashikant had indeed stayed at home during his parole was also slapped with a police complaint by Abdul Sattar. In 2005, police took him away and he was never out of jail again.

Sattar has since died and Shabana Bano has admitted she gave a false statement against Shashikant because she was paid Rs 10,000. Ahmedabad Police says Bano has left the city.

Teesta Setalvad and 2002 riots

In 2010, Shashikant moved Supreme Court against Teesta Setalvad saying that false affidavits were filed on her behest. He accused her of filing false and fabricated affidavits in SC and said that she tutored witnesses to thwart investigation and trial so that accused continue to languish in jails. By then, Shashikant had already spent 8 years in jail.

Teesta Setalvad’s former aide, Rais Khan, had said that Congress funded Teesta’s agenda to target Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat. He revealed that all the activities undertaken by the claimed rights activist Teesta Satalwad during the 2002 Gujarat riots were politically sponsored by the Congress party. An SIT report said that Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh from Ahmed Patel along with a Padma Shri during UPA era for her campaign against Modi.

Shashikant’s family’s struggles

Speaking to OpIndia, his widow, Manglaben said that he was arrested soon after 2002 riots and subsequently jailed. He was released in 2018 but before that he was out on parole a few times. Soon after his release he got a brain haemorrhage followed by twin heart attacks and within days passed away, leaving behind Manglaben and her two children.

His younger son, Paresh (name changed), is in class 9 and wants to join the navy. Older son, Praful, is 23 now and despite a diploma, he has not been able to find a job that pays well. Manglaben manages expenses working as a tailor. Praful said that he could not pursue degree after diploma because of financial constraints. Their loans kept getting rejected.

He finally decided to take up graphics designing as there is better scope. Two years back when he had inquired, the fees were about Rs 2 lakh. But then covid struck and like many others, the lives came to a standstill. Recently, when he inquired, the fees were about Rs 3.1 lakh. The yearly school fees of Praful’s younger brother come to about Rs 20,000 and then tuition fees are of about Rs 5,000 a month. He had even cleared an entrance test for an online app for further studies, but could not pursue because of financial constraints.

Manglaben just wants to ensure good education to her children so that they can become financially independent and live a life of dignity. Twenty years is a long time. Past has been cruel to them, hopefully the future will be better.