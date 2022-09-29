Jasprit Bumrah, Team India’s star bowler, has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 owing to a stress fracture. This can be devastating for the Indian cricket team as Jasprit Bumrah is the leading bowler in India’s pace attack.

A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah has a stress fracture and he could be out of the cricket field for months. “Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told the news agency.

BCCI had informed about Jasprit Bumrah’s injury yesterday, saying that he was not playing the first T20 match against visiting South African team. While there won’t be a need for surgery, Bumrah’s recovery from the wound is anticipated to take 4-6 months.

Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

On 28th September 2022, BCCI tweeted, “Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India’s practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first India versus South Africa T20I.”

Due to the injury, Jasprit Bumrah has been eliminated from the entire series, where India and South Africa will play 3 T20 and 3 one day matches. According to reports, he did not go with the squad to Thiruvananthapuram for the opening T20I between South Africa and India.

This is the second consecutive ICC tournament Jasprit Bumrah is missing because of an injury. Due to a back ailment, Bumrah already missed the whole Asia Cup 2022. He recuperated for almost a month at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. After that, he was selected to participate in the T20 series against Australia. He participated in the final two games but missed the first T20I at Mohali.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a BCCI official said, “We have been told that his injury is not good and at the moment and it looks like he won’t be travelling to Australia with the Indian team. The medical team will submit a detailed report soon.”

The senior national selection committee will have to choose between Mohammad Shami or Deepak Chahar, added as standby players for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia next month as Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable.

The T20 World cup starts on 16th October, but India’s first match is scheduled on October 23rd, against Pakistan in Melbourne.