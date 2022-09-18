Journalist exposes staged videos of AAP in Gujarat, ahead of polls

On Saturday (September 17), journalist Vijay Patel accused the Aam Aadmi Party of using paid YouTubers and party workers to falsely claim that people in Gujarat want to get rid of the incumbent BJP government in the State.

In a Twitter thread, he exposed how the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has started a campaign to mislead people and change public perception about the outcome of the upcoming Gujarat Vidhan Sabha elections. “AAP is spreading lies here. They are not common people. They are AAP politicians and volunteers. Let me show you the proofs,” Patel stated.

He shared the screenshot of a video, which claimed that Hindus had broken the silence about the BJP government in Gujarat. “This YouTuber is misleading people by writing this type of heading in the name of Hindus. They won’t tell you the reality that this person is an AAP politician,” Vijay Patel said.

The journalist pointed out how AAP workers were disguised as random people in the video posted by ‘Public Reaction Bank’ Youtube channel, which boasts of 17.4 lakh subscribers. “AAP and Kejriwal think that it is very easy to fool Gujaratis!” he wrote.

Vijay Patel further stated that the AAP team, which impersonated common Hindus, belonged to the Kheda district of Gujarat.

In a tweet, he said, “AAP will never use interviews with common people as they know there is nothing on the ground. They are the best at manipulating minds on social media.”

In another tweet, Patel showed how one of the men who frequently appeared in the video was earlier seen with AAP and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

In November last year, Arvind Kejriwal had dinner at the residence of an autorickshaw driver in the Ludhiana district of Punjab. He claimed that the auto driver also invited Bhagwant Mann and Harpal Singh Cheema to his house. The alleged feel-good story, ran by AAP’s leadership, had a twist. According to the Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, the auto driver, identified as Dilip Kumar Tiwari, was associated with the party. As such, the act of modesty and benevolence pulled off by the AAP supremo turned out to be staged.