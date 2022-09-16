A mob of Congress workers reportedly stormed a store in Kollam over donations to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala. According to reports, Congress activists vandalized a vegetable shop in Kunnikode owned by a person named Anas. Anas upset the local leaders when he refused to donate the money sought by the party workers as a donation in relation to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress party

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the Congress party workers reportedly issued a receipt for Rs 2000 to Anas and asked him to pay for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Anas declined to pay 2000 rupees, claiming that he could only contribute 500 rupees. Following that, the workers vandalized the shop by throwing away and smashing stuff.

Reports state that shop owner Anas has filed a complaint with the police regarding the incident. At the same time, Vilakkudy West Mandal Committee President has stated that there was no violence caused by the Congress and that this is a plot by the Communist Party to defame the Congress party.

On September 7, Rahul Gandhi, together with other political personalities, Congress members, and other ‘activists,’ started the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ It started in Kanyakumari and is expected to end in Kashmir after 150 days. The Yatra will cover 3,500 kilometres and pass through 12 states.

Though the party claims to be trying to avoid disruptions during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ it has made headlines for all the wrong reasons from the outset. The luxurious containers in which the leaders sleep, the involvement of so-called activists such as Yogendra Yadav, and the inclusion of anti-Hindu speakers such as George Ponnaiah have all raised eyebrows.

During a press briefing over his ‘Bharat Jodo yatra’ in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi recently stated, “we’re not fighting anymore a political party. It’s now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition.”

"BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country & pressurise through them…we're not fighting anymore a political party. It's now between the structure of the Indian state & opposition: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Talking to the reporters, Rahul Gandhi further said, “As I’ve said, the BJP has taken control of all the institutions of this country. They have inserted most of their people in most of the institutions. They pressurize through these institutions. You know the role of the CBI, of the ED, of the Income Tax Department. You know how they deal with these things. So, we’re not fighting anymore a political party. We used to fight a political party. Now the fight is between the structure of the Indian state and the opposition.”