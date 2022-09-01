On Thursday, the Hyderabad Police lodged an FIR against Narayanpet District Congress chief K Shivakumar Reddy for rape and blackmail of a woman colleague. The victim woman in her complaint stated that Reddy spiked her drink, physically assaulted her in Banglore and Hyderabad, and also shot incriminating videos of her.

According to the reports, the victim woman was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was deputed to campaign and coordinate the Municipal Elections in 2020. Amid the campaign, she met District Congress Committee President, Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy who tried to get close to her.

The woman in her written complaint said, “I was allotted Narayanpet region for the campaign. There I met Reddy. He often messaged at ungodly hours. Finally, on one occasion, he expressed his intention to marry me”. The woman was aware that Reddy was already married and hence asked him about his wife. The accused then pretended that his wife was critically ill and would not survive for more than 3 years.

He said that he was looking for a woman to marry who would take care of him and his family. According to police, during their stay in Dubbaka district, Shivakumar Reddy arrived at the woman’s room in an inebriated state and forced her to have sex with him. “On refusing to accept his proposal, he physically assaulted her and also thrashed her”, the complaint read.

Reports mention that the accused tied a yellow thread around the neck of the victim signifying that they were married according to the Hindu rituals. Later he called the victim to a reputed hotel for some discussion related to the campaign and allegedly spiked her drink with some pills to rape her.

The victim was not in a conscious state of mind when the incident happened. The accused also clicked obscene pictures of the victim and recorded several incriminating videos of her. He later used these pictures and videos to blackmail her to fulfil his future sexual demands. According to police, a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 376 IPC (rape), and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is underway.