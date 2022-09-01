Thursday, September 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: Congress leader K Shivkumar Reddy booked for rape and blackmail of party worker,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Telangana: Congress leader K Shivkumar Reddy booked for rape and blackmail of party worker, accused of using obscene videos

According to the reports, the victim woman was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was deputed to campaign and coordinate the Municipal Elections in 2020. Amid the campaign, she met District Congress Committee President, Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy who tried to get close to her.

OpIndia Staff
INC leader Khumbam Shivkumar Reddy booked for raping party worker on pretext of marriage, blackmails her by making video
INC leader Khumbam Shivkumar Reddy booked for raping party worker on pretext of marriage, blackmails her by making video
5

On Thursday, the Hyderabad Police lodged an FIR against Narayanpet District Congress chief K Shivakumar Reddy for rape and blackmail of a woman colleague. The victim woman in her complaint stated that Reddy spiked her drink, physically assaulted her in Banglore and Hyderabad, and also shot incriminating videos of her.

According to the reports, the victim woman was a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was deputed to campaign and coordinate the Municipal Elections in 2020. Amid the campaign, she met District Congress Committee President, Khumbam Shivakumar Reddy who tried to get close to her.

The woman in her written complaint said, “I was allotted Narayanpet region for the campaign. There I met Reddy. He often messaged at ungodly hours. Finally, on one occasion, he expressed his intention to marry me”. The woman was aware that Reddy was already married and hence asked him about his wife. The accused then pretended that his wife was critically ill and would not survive for more than 3 years.

He said that he was looking for a woman to marry who would take care of him and his family. According to police, during their stay in Dubbaka district, Shivakumar Reddy arrived at the woman’s room in an inebriated state and forced her to have sex with him. “On refusing to accept his proposal, he physically assaulted her and also thrashed her”, the complaint read.

Reports mention that the accused tied a yellow thread around the neck of the victim signifying that they were married according to the Hindu rituals. Later he called the victim to a reputed hotel for some discussion related to the campaign and allegedly spiked her drink with some pills to rape her.

The victim was not in a conscious state of mind when the incident happened. The accused also clicked obscene pictures of the victim and recorded several incriminating videos of her. He later used these pictures and videos to blackmail her to fulfil his future sexual demands. According to police, a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 376 IPC (rape), and 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTelangana congress, rape and blackmail, congress worker rape
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Asia Cup 2018: When ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ chants drowned ‘Pakistan zindabad’ chants during India vs Pakistan match

OpIndia Staff -

Ankita murder case: Accused Naeem had stalked, harassed and threatened another minor Hindu girl for conversion to Islam and Nikah

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hum sab insane hai’: Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ wishes are embarrassing, he should apologise again for these

OpIndia Staff -

Dumka Police confirms Ankita Singh was 15 years old when burnt alive, adds sections of POCSO against accused Shahrukh and Naeem

OpIndia Staff -

‘Baithiye na’, ‘chaliye chhodiye’: The awkward and embarrassing conversation on stage between Nitish Kumar and KCR over the 2024 PM candidate

OpIndia Staff -

Madras High Court grants idol installation permission only with consent of Jamaat, procession not allowed. Here is why it sets a dangerous precedent

OpIndia Staff -

Dholkal Ganesha of Dantewada – Maoists tried to destroy the idol of Ganesh at the place that gave him Ekdanta name, but couldn’t stop...

Siddhi Somani -

Islamists attack Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth year in a row as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, ‘cancel’ him again for bringing Bappa home

OpIndia Staff -

On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, a look back at her controversial interview where she talked about depression, bulimia, and Charles-Camilla affair

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus killed for being Hindus’ series: Story of BJYM member Praveen Nettaru, killed by Islamists after police denied him protection

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,343FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com