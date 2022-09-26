Monday, September 26, 2022
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Unauthorised sale of masjid in Aligarh triggers probe, read details

The mosque in question was constructed four years ago by Aslam on his land using donation money.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Aslam sold mosque without permission in UP
Mohammad Aslam sold mosque without permission in UP, had constructed it on his farm using donation money (Image: News18)
13

On September 25, a matter came to light where a man identified as Mohammad Aslam from village Pilakhna of Charra constituency under district Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly absconded after selling a mosque without the administration’s permission. The mosque in question was constructed four years ago by Aslam on his land using donation money. Reports suggest he did not take permission for construction as well. As per regulations, a mosque cannot be constructed or sold without permission of the administration.

The matter came to light when the administration was investigating a case involving the theft of unnamed stamp papers. During the investigation, they found that a mosque was sold recently in Pilakhna village. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that permission was sought neither for the construction nor for the sale of the mosque, which was against the regulations.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Amit Kumar Bhatt said it was a serious matter. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kaul Sanjeev Ojha has been instructed to register a case in the matter. Bhatt said, “Prime facie, it appears that Aslam constructed the mosque on his farmland. It was a matter of Stamp theft. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken against the builders of the mosque, including Mohammad Aslam.”

Aslam is absconding from the village. Further probe is underway.

aligarh mosque, mosque sold
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

