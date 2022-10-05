5-yr-old Hindu child forcibly circumcised, Madrasa cleric Aslam held

A 5-year-old Hindu child was forcibly circumcised by an Islamic cleric in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, a maulana named Aslam has been arrested by Police for forcibly circumcising the 5-year-old who used to attend a Madrasa. Hindu organisations have expressed their displeasure over the matter.

दादी भेजती थी मदरसे में पढ़ने को। उन्नाव का मामला — Shivam Dixit (@ShivamdixitInd) October 23, 2022

As per reports, the incident happened in Shuklaganj of Gangaghat police station area, Unnao. The 5-year-old Hindu boy lives in the Champa Purva locality with his grandparents and his father. The mother of the child is no more. According to reports, the youngster was put to a madrasa in the village itself to learn. Maulvi Aslam, who taught here, is believed to have taken the boy out of the village and circumcised him.

As per accounts, the child’s family members were first unaware of this. They eventually discovered the child had been wounded. Following this, the kid was brought to the doctor, where they learned that the boy was circumcised. The child revealed that it was done by Maulvi Aslam.

The police registered a case against Maulvi Aslam and arrested him after receiving a complaint from the victim’s relatives. “The accused in this case of conversion has been arrested,” said the DSP of Unnao Police. He stated that the investigation is still underway and that action would be done in accordance with the laws based on whatever facts are unearthed.

In the meantime time, a woman named Shashi, who claimed to be a relative of the boy, alleged in another video relating to the case that the kid was converted by his grandparents. Shashi explained that the child’s grandmother was also engaged in the conversion, and that everything happened at someone’s behest, but that the conversion took place in the same child’s residence.

Shashi went on to say that the child’s grandmother sends three of the family’s children to study in a madrasa. Hindu organisations are demanding strict action against the people complicit in the incident.