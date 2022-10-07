On Thursday 6th October 2022, Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that over 50% construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. According to the temple trust, the Lord Ram idol is likely to be enshrined in the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on Mankar Sankranti Day in 2024, and the temple’s construction, which began in 2020, is anticipated to be finished by the end of 2024. Yogi Adityanath said this while he was speaking at a function organized by Shri Panchkhand Peeth in Jaipur.

Yogi Adityanath said, “I believe in the philosophy of ‘Karmanyevadhikaraste, Maa Phaleshu Kadachana’ (perform your duty but do not have any expectation of the fruits) propounded by Lord Krishna. Dedicated efforts were made to realize the dream of Ram Mandir for which a movement started in 1949. Now, because of these efforts, over 50% of the work of the temple has been completed.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath underlined the role of the Shri Panchkhand Peeth in social and religious movements and offered tributes to its former head seer Acharya Dharmendra who passed away recently. He said Acharya Ji always dreamt of a temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi. Yogi Adityanath said, “Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Ji Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj were the ones who contributed selflessly towards the country. The ‘Peeth’ also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country.”

At Swami Somendra Sharma’s “Chadarposhi” celebration, Yogi Adityanath remarked that Acharya Dharmendra had been connected to Gorakshapeeth for three generations. Notably, Yogi serves as Gorakshapeeth’s chief priest. He said, “Acharya Ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him.”

Yogi Adityanath added, “Today, even when Acharya Ji is not present physically, his values, ideals, and contribution remain alive among us all.” The CM of Uttar Pradesh stated that Acharya Ji was revered by the Hindu community since he used to communicate his ideas in an open, logical manner.

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

The construction work on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya began on August 5, 2020, after the foundation stone laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK), the authority in charge of Ram Mandir’s operations, is supervising the temple’s construction. Former IAS Nripendra Mishra is the chairman of the construction committee.

Larsen & Toubro is the main contractor for the construction of the temple and the ramparts, while Tata Consulting Engineers has been hired as the project management consultant, while four other engineers four engineers Jagdish Aphale (IIT- Mumbai), Girish Sahastrabhujani (IIT-Mumbai), Jagannathji (from Aurangabad), and Avinash Sangamnerkar (from Nagpur) are also working voluntarily on behalf of the Trust.

The entire project is projected to cost between 900 and 1,000 crores to build and will be spread over 110 acres of land. The temple complex will also include a museum, a research centre, and an archival centre. By December 2023, the temple’s lower floor, which will house the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol, would be ready for worship.