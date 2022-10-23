Sunday, October 23, 2022
Punjab Police arrest Ajmer Dargah cleric’s son Tausif Chishti for having links with terrorist group Babbar Khalsa

Tausif Chishti, son of a joint secretary of the Anjuman Committee of Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah, is accused of providing a safe haven and a weapon to Babbar Khalsa terrorist Charat Singh

Tausif Chishti, son of cleric of Ajmer Dargah arrested for having links with Babbar Khalsa terrorist group
The Punjab police arrested one Tausif Chishti on Friday for helping an extremist who was allied with a Babbar Khalsa terrorist. Tausif is the son of a joint secretary of the Anjuman Committee of Ajmer’s Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. He is accused of providing a safe haven and a weapon to Charat Singh, who is said to be a close friend of terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa from the Babbar Khalsa.

The arrest relates to a grenade attack on the Mohali police department’s headquarters on May 9 of this year. Tausif was captured and sent to Punjab by a special Punjab police unit after they raided a cafe in Ajmer.

Recently, authorities in Mumbai were successful in capturing Charat Singh. Charat Singh was apprehended by police in Mumbai a few days ago. During interrogation, he provided Chishti’s identity, alleging he assisted him in hiding after escaping from Mohali. Mohammed Naseem Alam and Mohammed Sarfaraz have also been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Tausif is the son of Tariq Chishti, a relative of Fakhar Jamali, who was arrested in July by Rajasthan police for threatening to behead former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for alleged blasphemy.

Notably, the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was beheaded for supporting Nupur Sharma, were also associated with Ajmer’s Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah. It was revealed that a Khadim of Ajmer Dargah named Gauhar Chisti met one of Kanhaiya Lal’s assassins just days before his heinous murder. According to reports, Khadim Gauhar Chisti instructed Riyaz, a killer of Kanhaiya Lal to create a horrific clip after mercilessly beheading the Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal. On July 14, 2022, Chishti was apprehended by police in Hyderabad.

Deepak Tinu, the man suspected of murdering Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, was earlier apprehended in Ajmer, Rajasthan. The Delhi Police took this action. He had fled from police custody in Mansa, Punjab.

