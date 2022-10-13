Thursday, October 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsArmy dog 'Zoom' passes away a day after surgery, had taken 2 bullets while...
News Reports
Updated:

Army dog ‘Zoom’ passes away a day after surgery, had taken 2 bullets while fighting terrorists in Kashmir

Army officials have stated that Zoom was under treatment at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. He was responding well after surgery but at around 11.45 am he suddenly started gasping for breath and collapsed.

OpIndia Staff
Army dog Zoom passes away, had got bullet wounds while fighting terrorists
Army dog Zoom passes away, Images via Chinar Corps
4

Army dog Zoom, who was being treated in Srinagar after suffering gunshot wounds while fighting terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has passed away today. Zoom had got surgery on October 12 and was in stable condition. However, his condition suddenly deteriorated today.

Army officials have stated that Zoom was under treatment at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. He was responding well after surgery but at around 11.45 am he suddenly started gasping for breath and collapsed.

The canine suffered injuries during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag, Anantnag when Zoom attacked terrorists and received two bullet injuries. However, despite injuries, Zoom continued with his task, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists by Army officials.

Chinar Corps released a video to celebrate the bravery and unparalleled courage displayed by the dog in identifying and neutralising the terrorists. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of south Kashmir late on Sunday after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the region. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termszoom dog, Indian Army dog, Indian Army dogs
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,445FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com