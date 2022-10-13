Army dog Zoom, who was being treated in Srinagar after suffering gunshot wounds while fighting terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has passed away today. Zoom had got surgery on October 12 and was in stable condition. However, his condition suddenly deteriorated today.

Army officials have stated that Zoom was under treatment at 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. He was responding well after surgery but at around 11.45 am he suddenly started gasping for breath and collapsed.

The canine suffered injuries during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag, Anantnag when Zoom attacked terrorists and received two bullet injuries. However, despite injuries, Zoom continued with his task, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists by Army officials.

Chinar Corps released a video to celebrate the bravery and unparalleled courage displayed by the dog in identifying and neutralising the terrorists. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of south Kashmir late on Sunday after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the region.