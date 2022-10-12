Wednesday, October 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsArmy dog ‘Zoom’, who attacked terrorists and was shot during ops, stable after surgery
News Reports
Updated:

Army dog ‘Zoom’, who attacked terrorists and was shot during ops, stable after surgery

The canine suffered injuries during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, when Zoom attacked terrorists and received two bullet injuries. However, despite injuries, Zoom continued with his task, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists. 

OpIndia Staff
Army dog Zoom
Army dog Zoom undergoes surgery after sustaining injuries during a terror op
20

Army dog Zoom underwent a surgery and is currently stable after sustaining injuries during an anti-terror ops in Kashmir, Indian Army officials said. 

Providing details about its treatment, the officials said dog’s fractured rear leg was plastered and his splinter injuries on face treated during the surgery. The next 24-48 hours are critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, the officials added.

The canine suffered injuries during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, when Zoom attacked terrorists and received two bullet injuries. However, despite injuries, Zoom continued with his task, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists. 

Chinar Corps released a video to celebrate the bravery and unparalleled courage displayed by the dog in identifying and neutralising the terrorists. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir late on Sunday after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the region. 

On Monday morning, the Army sent its assault dog named ‘Zoom’ inside the house where the terrorists were hiding, the officials said. “Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine.Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists,” officials added.

They further added that Zoom has been a part of several anti-terror ops in the valley and as usual, was tasked with the responsibility of the clearing the house where terrorists were holed up. 

Despite sustaining severe injuries, the canine kept on fighting and helped the Army in neutralising the two terrorists. The terrorists were later identified as members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,426FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com