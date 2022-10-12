Army dog Zoom underwent a surgery and is currently stable after sustaining injuries during an anti-terror ops in Kashmir, Indian Army officials said.

Army dog Zoom is stable after surgery was performed on him. His fractured rear leg plastered & splinter injuries on his face treated. The next 24-48 hours rare critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar: Indian Army officials

Providing details about its treatment, the officials said dog’s fractured rear leg was plastered and his splinter injuries on face treated during the surgery. The next 24-48 hours are critical & he is under close observation of medical team at Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, the officials added.

The canine suffered injuries during an anti-terror operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, when Zoom attacked terrorists and received two bullet injuries. However, despite injuries, Zoom continued with his task, resulting in the neutralisation of two terrorists.

Chinar Corps released a video to celebrate the bravery and unparalleled courage displayed by the dog in identifying and neutralising the terrorists. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area of the south Kashmir late on Sunday after receiving specific input about the presence of terrorists in the region.

#WATCH | In an operation in Kokernag, Anantnag, Army's dog 'Zoom' attacked terrorists & received 2 gunshot injuries. In spite of that, he continued his task which resulted in neutralisation of 2 terrorists. The canine is under treatment in Srinagar, J&K.



(Source: Chinar Corps) pic.twitter.com/D6RTiWqEnb — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

On Monday morning, the Army sent its assault dog named ‘Zoom’ inside the house where the terrorists were hiding, the officials said. “Zoom is a highly trained, ferocious, and committed canine.Has been trained to locate and bring down terrorists,” officials added.

They further added that Zoom has been a part of several anti-terror ops in the valley and as usual, was tasked with the responsibility of the clearing the house where terrorists were holed up.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, the canine kept on fighting and helped the Army in neutralising the two terrorists. The terrorists were later identified as members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.