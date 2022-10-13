In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, a case of Muslim residents of the area halting the construction of a Hindu temple and threatening a Hindu economic boycott has come to light. Muslims in Bairamnagar village forcibly stopped the construction of a Hindu temple. They also allegedly publicly threatened to shut down Hindu businesses.

Notably, Bairamnagar is a Muslim-majority area. The incident was brought to notice after a villager shared a video on social media of Muslims threatening Hindus. The village pradhan allegedly issued the boycott call against Hindus.

According to the report in Dainik Jagran, Hindus built a well in the village. Near the well, a small Shivling was placed. When some children placed bricks there, Muslims began to protest, stating that they will not allow the construction of a Hindu temple there. Following this, Bairamnagar Hindus met with SSP Akhilesh Chaurasiya and requested police intervention in the matter, and submitted a written appeal. The written appeal was submitted by Ugrasen, Ved Prakash, Virendra Singh, and several other Hindu villagers.

Informing about the action taken in this matter, Bareilly police tweeted, “A video of some people making anti-social statements is going viral on social media. Following an investigation into the above viral video, a case has been registered at the police station in Shergarh, Bareilly under the relevant sections.”

Speaking about the dispute, Rajkumar Agarwal, SP Bareilly (rural) said, “The dispute was settled through talks between both sides.” The Hindu side stated in their appeal that the temple was built in accordance with the rules after obtaining the necessary permission. There is no conflict between the two sides in the village now. Some people are attempting to cause unnecessary tension in the village. Strict action will be taken against such people.”