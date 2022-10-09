Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann insults President of India, remains absent from civic reception ceremony, second AAP CM to do so in a week

On October 8, the Governor of Punjab, Banwari Lal Purohit, expressed his dismay over the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from a civic reception that Governor Purohit had hosted in honour of President Draupadi Murmu. She was on her first visit to Chandigarh as chief guest for the Air Force Day celebrations. At the reception, Governor Purohit, who is also the administrator of Chandigarh, pointed out that CM Mann was absent from the program despite assuring him of his attendance.

Punjab CM was also invited. I spoke with him. He accepted the invitation but didn’t come. No matter how much work you have but priority should be given to constitutional responsibility: Punjab Governor during a civic reception hosted in honour of President D Murmu in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/nEtb5T8wL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

In a statement, Governor Purohit said, “Punjab CM was also invited. I spoke with him. He accepted the invitation but didn’t come. No matter how much work you have but priority should be given to constitutional responsibility.” He was not pleased that CM Mann decided to send his representatives instead of coming himself.

Punjab BJP General Secretary Subhash Sharma called it an unfortunate act by the CM. He said, “It is unfortunate that CM Mann skipped the event.” He urged him to understand the constitutional responsibility of the post.

On the other hand, AAP lashed out at the Governor for his remarks. Punjab minister Aman Arora said, “I am very upset with the Governor’s remark that despite other ministers being present here at Sukhna Lake of Chandigarh, he was only concerned about the absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.” He further remarked that it was unfortunate that Purohit raised “the political issue” from the stage of Raj Bhavan.

I am very upset with the Governor’s remark that despite other ministers being present here at Sukhna lake of Chandigarh, he was only concerned about the absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Aman Arora, Punjab Minister pic.twitter.com/RMGkmjKxOQ — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

Reportedly, CM Mann had appointed Arora to welcome the President during her visit to Chandigarh. Arora added that there were five other cabinet ministers as well at the event, along with the DGP and other senior bureaucrats from the state.

It is noteworthy that CM Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. AAP has been campaigning in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states for months, where its leaders are projecting the party as a “third alternative”. The Vadodara appearance of Kejriwal was tainted by the anti-Hindu remarks of the AAP state minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. Posters against Kejriwal had popped up in the state ahead of his roadshow.

AAP Chief Kejriwal skipped the function and Raj Ghat and Vijay on October 2

This is the second time a Chief Minister of an AAP-ruled state skipped a program where the President of India was the chief guest. On October 2, CM Kejriwal decided to skip the event at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat that was organised by GNCTD, which the CM himself chairs. In a letter to the CM, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena slammed Kejriwal for not showing up at the event.

Notably, the invitations for the event were sent on behalf of the CM, and the office of the President had communicated that CM must be present to receive the President. However, just like CM Mann, CM Kejriwal had also landed in Gujarat for the campaign instead of fulfilling his constitutional duty.