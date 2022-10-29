Saturday, October 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu BJP chief writes to NCW seeking action against DMK leader Saidai Sadiq's...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief writes to NCW seeking action against DMK leader Saidai Sadiq’s sexist jibe at female BJP leaders

Annamalai called the NCW chief's attention in his letter to how DMK leaders have constantly objectified women in the opposition party.

OpIndia Staff
6

DMK leader Saidai Sadiq’s unparliamentary remarks against women-BJP leaders have sparked a major controversy in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, October 29, Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Annamalai wrote to National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma seeking her immediate intervention against the derogatory remarks made by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK spokesperson Saidai Sadiq about women actors-turned-BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP leader lambasted the regional party, accusing them of hiring people versed in offensive languages as stage speakers. Annamalai called the NCW chief’s attention in his letter to how DMK leaders have constantly objectified women in the opposition party.

“The DMK men have made it a habit of throwing filth at them. Even the senior leaders of DMK occupying the stage would laugh at this language and not stop the men from throwing this filth. I think we have taken enough!” wrote the BJP leader, highlighting the recent incident where DMK spokesperson Saidai Sadiq mocked Khushbu Sundar and three other BJP leaders like actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami by calling them “items” (a derogatory way of referring to women).

The BJP leader then chastised DMK Minister Thiru Mano Thangaraj for failing to speak up against his colleagues’ misogynistic and sexist behaviour despite being there at the time.

Calling the DMK spokesperson a ‘repeat offender’ the BJP leader said, “Recently, the Honourable Mumbal High Court sentenced a man to one and a half years in prison for calling a girl an “Item” We humbly request the NCW to take due cognisance of this matter and instruct the Tamil Nadu state police department to immediately reprimand Saidhai Sadik, a repeat offender and a person known to have used derogatory language against women in the past Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahila Morcha has filed a complaint against Saidai Sadik in the police commissioner’s office today. Many complaints against DMK men have been lying in various police stations across Tamil Nadu since they came to power.”

Annamalai added that while the DMK and its allies condone such behaviour, the Bharatiya Janata Party firmly opposes it, and the action against Saidhai Sadhik will serve as a lesson to those who believe they can degrade women and get away with it.

It may be recalled that the entire controversy erupted after a video clip surfaced on social media platforms, wherein DMK spokesperson identified as Saidai Sadiq mocked Khushbu Sundar and three other BJP leaders like actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami by calling them “items” (a derogatory way of referring to women). The DMK leader was speaking at a public meeting held by the party leaders to thank Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for getting reelected as DMK leader for the second time.

In his speech, Saidai Sadiq made a sexual innuendo about Khushbu while talking about the time when she was a member of the DMK. He could be heard saying the saffron party depended only on these “actresses” to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

Following the outrage, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) women’s wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter on October 27 to apologise for the unparliamentary remarks made by her party’s spokesperson Saidai Sadiq about women actors-turned-BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,989FollowersFollow
27,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com