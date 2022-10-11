Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Omar, Khalid, Jameel and 21 others charged for raping a minor girl for 4 years: All we know about the Bradford child sex abuse case

Besides the child sex abuse, the case also pertains to Grooming Jihad—a global issue that has become particularly stark in the UK—where Islamists prey on young girls and women, exploit their vulnerability and use rape as an instrument to inflict punishment.

24 men charged for raping a thirteen-year-old child for 4 years in Bradford, UK (representational image coustesy Buzinessbytes)
On Thursday, October 6 the West Yorkshire police charged another man named Omar Taj in the historic child sexual abuse case in Bradford, United Kingdom, taking the total number of accused to twenty-four. The accused had allegedly raped and pushed a 13-year-old child into prostitution. The sexual offences against the minor continued for four years, between 2007 and 2011.

Omar Taj (35), who has been charged with the rape of a child, was presented before the Bradford Magistrates on Friday 7 October. The rest of the 23 accused have already appeared in court throughout September, the West Yorkshire police informed in a press release.

The crimes were committed between 2007 and 2011 against the victim, who was aged 13 years in the Bradford area.

The other accused men charged for sexual offences, including rape and child prostitution were, Pasquale Massimo (40), Khazer Hussain (41), Syed Shabir (39), Abbas Hussain (41), Mussadaq Hussain (37), Amjad Hussain )36), Syed Hassan Basharat (33), Hannan Miah (37), Burhan Uddin Ali (36), Abdul Basith (40), Asif Budhia (39), Shazad Khadam (38), Ibrahim Ali (35), Ashfaq Ahmed (34), Aftab Ahmed (33), Yousaf Bhatti (36), Anwar Aziz (32), Shahinul Haq (35), Jameel Ahmed (32), Brian Davis (53), Khalid Parvez (63), Mohammed Nadeem Ali (38) and Muhammad Yasir (36).

Besides the child sex abuse, the case also pertains to Grooming Jihad, a global issue which has become particularly stark in the UK, where Islamists prey on young girls and women, exploit their vulnerability and use rape as an instrument to inflict punishment.

In 2020, the police have charged 32 men for over 150 sexual offences against 8 underage teenage girls in West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

The crimes were committed between 1999 and 2012 against the victims, who were aged between 13-16 years in the Kirklees, Bradford and Wakefield areas. Reportedly, several such victims were subjected to heinous crimes even after they turned adults.

A majority of the accused hail from the Batley and Dewsbury areas in the United Kingdom. They have been charged with serious sexual offences including rape, indecent assault, sexual activity with a child, trafficking, abetment of rape, conspiracy to rape, making indecent photos of children, and possession of extreme porn.

Nearly 19,000 children were sexually abused in England in 2018-2019

According to the official figures, it is being estimated that nearly 19,000 minors in England were sexually groomed in England in the last year, reported Dailymail. The local authorities in England have identified around 18,700 suspected victims in 2018-19, up from 3,300 five years ago. The latest figures showed a sharp increase in the number of child grooming victims over the last five years.

The highest rates of child grooming victims in Britain were reported in areas including Birmingham, Lancashire and Bradford. 

