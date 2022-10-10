On the intervening night of October 10 and October 11, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and President of Singha Bahini Devdutt Maji filed a complaint against Ghulam Ashraf, Shabaz Alam, Nezamuddin Shams, Firhad Hakim (Boby) and others for rioting against Hindus of Mayurbhanj Maila Dipo.

Last night I reached Ekbalpore PS at 12-45 am. Handwritten a complaint sitting there, when the cops saw that my complaint included the name of Firhad Hakim they refused to receive. I was compelled to mail the same to @CPKolkata .@SuvenduWB @DrSukantaBJP @AmitShah @PMOIndia



🕉️ pic.twitter.com/XutkhIZFBV — Devdutta Maji (President of SinghaBahini). (@MajiDevDutta) October 10, 2022

In his complaint, Maji said, “As you are well aware of the situation since the evening of October 8, 2022, till the present moment. The jihadi mob attacked Hindus and their properties in the Mayurbhanj Maila Depot area. Many Hindus were injured in the violence, and their properties were torched, destroyed, and looted. Muslim rioters even abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Many Jihadis numbering over a thousand brutally attacked innocent Hindus.”

Maji accused Muhammad Ghulam Ashraf, Shabaz Alam, Nezamuddin Shams, Firhad Hakim (Boby), and other influential TMC leaders of planning and executing riots against Hindus. He added, “Just moments before, Jihadis even thronged Ekbalpore police station and the police looked helpless.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Maji said, “As you know, riots against the Hindu community in the region have been taking place for the last two days. At around 12:45 AM on the intervening night of October 10 and October 11, I reached Ekbalpore Police station to submit my complaint in the matter. I wrote a complaint, but the police officers refused to accept it after they noticed the name of Firhad Hakim.”

In his complaint sent via email, Maji said that the officers available at the police station categorically said that both officers in charge and the Additional OC instructed them not to receive any complaints against the accused named in the complaint.

Maji further told OpIndia, “When they refused to accept the complaint, I decided to send the complaint by email. They can refuse a handwritten complaint, but how are they going to refuse to accept an online complaint.”

Speaking about the accused Firhad Hakim, a key aide to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maji recalled that in the year 2016, he took a journalist from The Dawn newspaper, Maleeha Hamid Sidiqqui, from Pakistan to show Garden Reach and described it as “Mini Pakistan”.

The mention of the constituency as Mini Pakistan became viral on social media after The Dawn published a report titled “Canvassing in ‘Mini Pakistan’ of Kolkata”. His statement stirred a huge controversy at that time. Following the backlash, Hakim justified his “Mini Pakistan” comment and said, “If Modi goes to Pakistan, it’s fine, and if I say something, it becomes an issue.” He further added that he was being targeted for being a Muslim.

Hindus attacked in Mayurbhanj in West Bengal

On Sunday (October 9), the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal came under attack as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja. Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Chief of West Bengal, informed that bikes and shops belonging to Hindus were vandalised by Islamists at Maila Depot in Mominpore. In a video shared by him, bikes and nearby shops could be spotted in a damaged condition. Sukanta Majumdar further added that the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj. “Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦Mamata Banerjee is watching Hindus suffer,” he emphasised.