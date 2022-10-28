The $44 billion takeover of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk is finally complete. The richest person in the world and Tesla CEO became the owner of Twitter months after making the first bid. After the takeover on Thursday, according to reports, CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal have been fired. Both executives have left the company’s San Francisco headquarters and will not be returning. Apart from Twitter’s Indian CEO Agarwal and Segal, legal policy, trust, and safety head Vijaya Gadde was also fired, the Washington Post reported.

After the takeover news, a statement by the former President of the United States of America Donald Trump started doing the rounds on Twitter. It was shared by several individuals celebrating that Donald Trump’s account was set to make a comeback by Monday.

The purported statement by Donald Trump after Twitter was taken over by Elon Musk

The statement that was doing the rounds on Twitter congratulated Elon Musk on the purchase of Twitter and asserted that many people are saying that the change was necessary since the old management was “too concerned with the woke agenda”. Further, the statement said that his old account, which was permanently banned by Twitter, would be back on Monday. “Happy to be able to engage with an African-American owned business”, the statement ended.

However, it soon emerged that the statement was fake. News agency ANI that had tweeted the viral statement earlier published a twitter retracting their earlier update.

Tweet retracted. No statement from Donald Trump on Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been released. This was a fake statement circulating. Error regretted. pic.twitter.com/PkLm6UtqRj — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

On the 26th of October, Elon Musk had entered Twitter headquarters, carrying a ceramic sink. He shared a video of his entry with the caption “Let that sink in”. Musk has also changed his Twitter bio to ‘Chief Twit’, and has added ‘Twitter HQ’ as the location. He had earlier shared that buying Twitter is the first step towards making X, the everything App. ‘Twit’ is slang for a stupid person.

In April 2022, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter at $44 billion and said he would like to take the company private. The deal was approved by the board of directors at Twitter. However, later Musk said that Twitter was allegedly holding back information about the spam accounts on the platform. Twitter, on the other hand, denied the allegations.