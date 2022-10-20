On 20th October 2022, the Uttar Pradesh police made a shocking revelation in the case of the alleged gang rape in Ghaziabad. The police investigation has revealed that the victim woman had hatched a complete conspiracy to frame the accused due to a property dispute. Three people have been arrested by the police for colluding with the woman to frame the five men named by her in the fake gang-rape case.

In a press conference held on Thursday, the police informed that the alleged gang rape has not taken place, but in the property dispute, the woman hatched this conspiracy with her friends. In this case, the police detained the woman’s friend Azad and his two friends Gaurav and Afzal. Police have said that the arrested persons have confessed that it was a fake case.

Meerut Range IG Praveen Kumar has revealed this incident in the press conference. He said, “This is one of its kind conspiracy that these people have hatched. The collaborative evidence and the results of the forensic and medical investigations are found to be logically concurrent with the confessional statements given by these persons during the investigations. Therefore, things have become clear now.”

He added, “Examining the records of the person named Azad, it was found that this person has made multiple Aadhar cards. He has also made an Aadhar card in the name of the husband of the woman. A case is being separately registered on this basis. The conspiracy was hatched in order to hamper a legal case already going on. A separate case is being registered on that too. We will take action against the guilty according to the evidence. We will ensure that whatever factors we come across while investigating this case, we will take these factors to a logical end by forming a strong case before the court so that we operate in better order.”

Lauding the efforts taken by the police, IG Praveen Kumar said, “The whole team has done a very good job in this case. Especially, I would like to mention our SP of the crime branch who gave ample time to this case yesterday, visited the hospital yesterday, and also today in the morning, took efforts to understand all the medicolegal examinations and interpretations of their results. After going through all the details received, we arrested three persons in this case so far. We have also recovered the car used to drop these people on the spot. We have also recovered a few things along with this car. Further investigation, in this case, is going on.”

He said, “Different types of misleading information were being spread about this case. Normally we do not hold a press conference in between when the investigations are going on. But misconceptions were being propagated about this case. Therefore we found it necessary to put the facts proved on a scientific basis in front of the press.”

According to reports, Azad had given money to a man through Paytm to give more publicity to the rape case. Evidence of this has also been found. After the woman went missing, Azad’s mobile was also switched off and when it was turned on, his location was the same as where the woman was found lying. Azad had taken the woman with his friends and she stayed with them for 2 days. The woman had claimed that she was abducted and gang raped by the five men for two days. The car in which she went has been recovered by the police. Azad already has three criminal cases registered against him.

According to the police, the woman was first taken to a government hospital in Ghaziabad for a medical examination and then asked to go to Meerut, but she refused to undergo a medical examination at both places. On her insistence, she was admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Investigation revealed that the victim had hatched this conspiracy with her friends to implicate 5 people against whom she is already fighting a property dispute.

It is notable that on October 18, at around 3:30 am, the Nandgram police station received information through UP-112 that a woman was lying on Ashram Road. The police immediately reached the spot and took the woman to the hospital. The woman had said that she was abducted and gang raped by five people whom she knows. She had named Dinu, Shahrukh, Javed, Dhola, and Aurangzeb alias Jahir in the case. Based on her statement, the police had arrested four of them.

The woman had sad that she was returning to Delhi after attending a birthday party in Ghaziabad on Sunday and her brother had dropped her off at a bus stand. While she was waiting for the bus there, a car approached her and five men dragged her into it. They took her to an undisclosed location and allegedly raped her, she had claimed in her statement to the police. She had also informed that she knows the five men and that the incident could be linked to an ongoing property dispute. The property dispute is sub-judice in Delhi’s Karkarduma Court.

However, now it has been revealed that the entire allegation of kidnapping and gang rape was fake, and the woman along with the three other men had hatched this conspiracy to frame the five men in the fake gang rape case.